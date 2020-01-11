Loading...

(Photo by: Mark Beemer)

Following a cryptic photo posted on My Chemical Romance causing fans to speculate about a show in London, UK, fans noticed an error on the part of Warner Music with a teaser video now removed.

Warner posted a video with the caption “LFG” as well as background music that was not in the original symbol-filled video posted by the group but which removed it less than a day later.

The video contained all of the symbols from the original MCR video but included a number of other things.

In addition to the legend of LFG, there was instrumental background music with the video. Some fans have been trying to find the source of the music, but it seems to be something new recorded.

It also contains a photo that looks like the same place as a photo of Gerard Way posted on his Instagram the same day.

While some fans speculate that this is simply related to the location of an expected announcement for a program in the UK, others believe it could be music. Either way, it relates directly to London, England, because Warner’s music video had its location.

For now, these are just theories and rumors.

What do you think the deleted My Chemical Romance promotional video means? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

