My Chemical Romance launched a mysterious short film and announced a program in the UK just two days ago. Previously, they teased what could be a US tour and were generally incredibly enigmatic about everything they do. It’s so bad, fans are browsing the Internet for anything that might reveal the next clue, not even the next answer.

We may have found something now that gives a bit of detail on the confusing video that heralded the Milton-Keynes show. Thanks to the magic of social media, we know that speculating, there could be more to this specific teaser.

My Chemical Romance loves to chain us. It makes sense, they had quite a few years to develop a game plan. From time travel blog articles to small details in outfits; and vampires and hospital beds until the end of their first show with “we’re going to continue” instead of “long son and good night”. We’ve been through it all.

With the announcement of the show in the UK and the video “An Offering …” posted on January 19, fans now have two minutes and twenty seconds of content to analyze and have spawned some pretty crazy ideas.

“An Offering …” released January 19 and seems to be a major tease of what’s to come. It seems strange that a two-minute video is being put up just to advertise a show in the UK. There must be something more. The main theory is that the song in the background is the first track of a new album. It looks a lot like “Romance” from My Chem debut album I brought you my balls, you brought me your love.

In the video we see the cape of the main figure with a crucifix symbol on the back as it moves through the woods with several other masked figures. Although not identical, the symbol closely resembles that of MCRX which launched a whole series of meeting theories in 2016. The group quickly clarified that it was not a meeting ( at least not yet) and a 10-year anniversary reissue of La parade noire only.

In the new video, the main character sees Big Ben reflected in a body of water, foreshadowing the upcoming announcement. Finally, they join three others around a pentagon to complete a spirit circle for an invocation, because a song can be heard at the end of the clip. All of the images further support the theories surrounding a new era inspired by Wicca.

As the screen goes black, another show announcement appears, adding to the handful scheduled for 2020 (and confirming this June theory). They will play Milton Keynes, UK, at Stadium MK on June 20, 2020. The group has not released ticket details, but British concert promoter Johnny Phillips has said it will be live on 24 January at 9:30 GMT with no presale. Look at “An Offering …” below.

So, as stated, it is very strange that this wonderful production is set up just to announce a show in the UK. This is where social media comes in.

Who we think is the director or producer of the promo Kristian Mercado Figueroa posted on his Instagram story, marking My Chemical Romance with reference to “An offering …” saying “Part 1 has finally fallen !!!” Saying the first part specifically usually implies that there are several parts to something. if this is only the first part, what do the other parts imply? Do we have more information and more announcements of shows? Are the characters in the video jumping through portals in different dimensions, so maybe we will see different locations in the coming games? Who knows? It is a mystery that only we can hope to solve. Look at the picture below.

He also posted a series of photos of the promo on his Instagram with the following caption.

The UK announcement is here! Take a look at the new visual.

Thank you to the team behind all of this and to all the creatives…

No spoilers … but haha ​​it’s just a taste.

The second big news from social media is that another person affiliated with the video posted a photo showing objects that we did not see in “An offering …” Either, the scenes showing these objects have just been finish on the floor cup of the room, or there is more to come. The objects present the symbols with which My Chemical Romance launched its return. The text also mentions “tour announcement” and not “show announcement”, which also implies more to come.

Like most news after an article on My Chemical Romance, we are left with more questions than answers. The only way to find out more is when they tell us. Until then, we will continue.

