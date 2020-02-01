My Chemical Romance sells the entire North American tour within 6 hours

(Photo by: Pooneh Ghana)

My chemical romanceThe North American tour went on sale today and now they are sold out for every date.

The band posted a thank you message with an updated tour poster that closed each stop as sold out.

Read more: Dashboard Confessional drop 2001 VHS recordings of “Screaming Infidelities”

My Chemical Romance announced their first American tour in nine years with the video ‘A summoning …’ full of Easter eggs.

Before returning to the stage on December 20, My Chemical Romance played what would become their last show at Bamboozle 2012 in their home state of New Jersey.

Tickets for the North American tour are on sale today at noon local time in each city.

Rapid sales led the band to add a second show in Newark, New Jersey and two extra dates in Los Angeles, California.

A second Newark show has been added: https://t.co/et9KJDW4oq pic.twitter.com/6SRnvcajNG

– My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) January 31, 2020

A second LA show has been added. https://t.co/TRh859eEZU

– My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) January 31, 2020

A third show in Los Angeles has been added. https://t.co/0Ao8PrkExa

– My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) January 31, 2020

Guitarist Frank Iero posted about tickets that went on sale for their tour, but also explained what the tour means to him.

View this post on Instagram

hell-oh phrends, tickets for tomorrow will be on sale for the first North American My Chem tour in 9 years at 12 p.m. local time … 18 dates in some of my favorite cities including (yes, you guessed it) ) beautiful Newark, NJ. 🖤 ​​The first and only time mychem played the Prudential Center in Newark was in 2007 when we were asked by the mighty @bonjovi (😘) to open their series of shows that christened the location. it was the first concert ever held there, and since we opened the show … we were technically the first band to ever play there (thanks Jon! 🤷‍♀️ sorry). Now it’s 2020, 13 years later and my friends and I are back at the headline of the Rock, our home town less than 11 km from the house where I grew up, and the current pounding ground of the @njdevils 🖤 it’s real a dream come true, I could not come up with this if I tried! I really feel blessed to do all the crazy things that I do … and I want to thank you all for the love, for the continuous support and for your (extremely loud) patience. It was a long journey to come to these shows, for all of us … and I wouldn’t trade one step or stumble into the world. ticketlink is in my bio, I’ll see you at the shows. Keep the faith xofrnk 🖤

A message shared by frnkiero (@frankieromustdie) on January 30, 2020 at 8:03 PM PST

Now all shows are completely sold out.

Thank you! #MCRXX pic.twitter.com/e15MBLU12w

– My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) January 31, 2020

The band has shared a statement about selling the tour that you can read below.

“My Chemical Romance wants to thank their Killjoys in North America for selling 228,600 tickets in less than six hours. Fans from the US and Canada responded quickly, as tickets went on sale today at noon local time and were gone long before the end of the day … “You have worn out all your dance shoes this time.” “

Iero has also shared his own message about the sold-out tour that you can see below.

The quick sale is not entirely surprising considering the hype surrounding the reunion since their first show was announced again. They also quickly sold out three shows in the UK with a series of other European shows, as well as New Zealand, Australia and Japan that are now scheduled.

The band’s first show was sold out even faster than the tour. Fans trying to participate in the first reunion show had to deal with tickets that were sold out within three to four minutes.

Many fans were unable to get tickets due to various problems with Ticketmaster, which led to resale tickets with hundreds of dollars.

Updating: January 31, 2020, 9:05 P.M. ET

My Chemical Romance added a fourth and final show in Los Angeles on October 16 with tickets available for PST on 12:00 on February 1.

The 4th and last LA show will be on sale tomorrow at noon PST. #MCRXXhttps: //t.co/4iulam1L6R pic.twitter.com/zPpq9Vd9dx

– My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) 1 February 2020

You can view the full list of My Chemical Romance tour dates below

dates

03/20 – Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Showgrounds (download Melbourne)

03/21 – Sydney, AU @ Parramatta Park (Download Sydney)

25/03 – Western Springs, NZ @ The Outer Fields at Western Springs

28/03 – Osaka, JP @ INTEX Osaka

03/29 – Download Japan @ Makuhari Messe Event Hall

06/18 – Milton Keynes, UK @Stadium MK

06/20 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Stadium MK

06/21 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Stadium MK

06/23 – Dublin, Ireland @ Royal Hospital Kilmainham

07/04 – Bologna, Italy @ Sonic Park Fest

07/06 – Bonn, Germany @ ART! RACES

07/11 – Moscow, Russia @ Gorky Park

09/09 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

09/11 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

09/12 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown

09/22 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

09/23 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

26-09 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

09/29 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

30-09 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/02 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

10/04 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

10/06 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

10/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/10 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

What do you think of My Chemical Romance, which sells out their entire North American tour so quickly? Let us know your opinion in the comments below.

View more: Lollapalooza closes the weekend with Slash, (Sandy) Alex G and more

Bayonne