My Chemical Romance have kept just about everything they do. Last week, we received a Danger Days– A promo teasing what we think is an American tour. Then a few days later, My Chemical Romance released a short film called “An Offering …” that brought a previously teased character to life and announced a program in the UK.

Although the show has been announced, no official ticket purchase details have been confirmed by the group. British concert promoter Johnny Phillips said tickets will be available on Friday January 24. Well he was right as a guitarist for My Chemical Romance Frank Iero just confirmed it.

Taking it on Instagram early this morning, Iero posted a poster for their next concert in Milton-Keynes on June 20. We see the now familiar skeleton character and details about the series. Iero captioned the photo with “On sale tomorrow … #MCRMK”.

Tickets are therefore on sale at 9:30 am GMT / 4:30 am EST / 1:30 am PST. Tickets are available tomorrow January 24 at two locations. GigsandTours.com here and ticketmaster.co.uk here.

In Iero’s post, we also get a photo even closer to the figure of the skeleton. Whether or not a group member behind the mask, it’s people who are really good at identifying eyeballs. However, based on the prevalence of this figure, we provisionally affirm that it will remain a very important icon for this new era My Chemical Romance.

Fans were eager for more information not only on this show, but on everything surrounding “An Offering …” and more. There have been a few leaks from the production team suggesting a second part, time-traveling blog posts, costume and symbol-based theories, and setlist theories. All cryptic messages keep our palms sweaty and our brains running.

At least for now, we know when tickets will be available for their next show. Look at “An Offering …” below and see what theories you can find.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CZ6CZFhqgOQ (/ integrated)

More My Chemical Romance

My Chemical Romance lead guitarist Ray toro last night, January 22, fans unintentionally caused a frenzy. He published a personal photo on the group’s official account.

Fans have been watching the group’s social media accounts very closely for every little snippet they offer regarding ads and have responded quickly to notifications that the group has something new.

“Seeing the first giant Gundam in Odaiba Park was a childhood dream come true. I can’t wait to see the new Unicorn Gundam this year! Ray “reads the message.

Fans were quick to comment, going wild about quickly jumping on all the possible news from more shows, but being surprised by the healthy picture. Take a look below for some of the best reactions.

ray poster knowing that the notification alert will give us all the heart attacks pic.twitter.com/60xybDo4JV

– josh dumb (@ john_segreto118) January 23, 2020

Thank you Gerard it’s nothing fucking cryptic… I’m happy for this break lol pic.twitter.com/6EkBj1VOP1

– 𝕭𝖗𝖎𝖙𝖙𝖆𝖓𝖞 𝖁𝖎𝖓𝖈𝖊𝖓𝖙 (@ KobraKid22) January 23, 2020

ray just said: “damn crypticism, i just met my hero”

– “sorry as I will never be” is not my anthem (@oliveisemo) January 23, 2020

Just another friendly reminder that tickets for My Chemical Romance’s Milton-Keynes UK show go on sale Friday, January 24 at 9:30 am GMT / 4:30 am EST / 1:30 am PST. Are you planning to leave? Make it sound below!

