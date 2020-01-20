(Photo via YouTube)

My Chemical Romance have finally released details of their highly anticipated British show. After diverting our attention with the theories of time traveling blog articles and a few other dates in the United States, they did a good job in this concert in the United Kingdom.

The group went to YouTube Sunday evening to share a video titled “An Offering…” on their YouTube channel before adding it to social media.

On January 3, the group’s account published a mysterious image of a caped person. The figure wears a skull mask with a dagger on his belt. With it was an emoji from the UK flag, which would cause fans to theorize a UK show would be announced soon.

On January 9, the group posted again, this time turning over their pictures. The skull is now used as a legend while a British flag is hidden among an array of symbols.

Now the group has revived this figure with a skeleton face that still holds the dagger present in the first image. The figure moves in a wooded area that looks very much like a singer Gerard Way also published on January 3 without context.

The cape of the main figure has a crucifix symbol on the back as it moves through the woods with several other masked figures. The main character finally joins three others around a pentagon to complete a spirit circle for an invocation while a song can be heard at the end of the clip. All of the images further support the theories surrounding a new era inspired by Wicca.

As the screen goes black, the group adds another show to the handle scheduled for 2020, confirming June’s theory. They will play in Milton Keynes, UK, at Stadium MK on June 20, 2020.

Watch the full clip below.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CZ6CZFhqgOQ (/ integrated)

Recently, Gerard Way wrote a blog post for the My Chemical Romance website discussing his feelings about Japan, which is the next date for them to play. What is special, however, is that the message is dated before or in the future. That means it’s been dated for a while that hasn’t happened yet and fans are eager to find out why.

In the post, Way talks about his love for Japan and how he always learns something during his stay.

Getting ready for Japan – it has always been a magical place for me. Whenever I am there, I learn something about culture and something about myself. I come home with a new perspective. The crowd is as spectacular as the beauty of the country.

-G

As you can see, the time displayed was January 17, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. At the time, nowhere in the world struck 5 p.m. So why is it dated as such? Some believe it means new My Chemical Romance material. Others are simply perplexed. Check out some reactions here.

After tonight’s revelation in the UK, the group will also travel to Australia, New Zealand and Japan in 2020. See the full list of dates below with tickets here.

Appointment:



03/20/20 – Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Showgrounds (Download Melbourne)

03/21/20 – Sydney, AU @ Parramatta Park (Download Sydney)

03/25/20 – Western Springs, NZ @ The Outer Fields at Western Springs

03/28/20 – Osaka, JP @ INTEX Osaka

03/29/20 – Download Japan @ Makuhari Messe Event Hall

06/20/20 – Milton Keynes, United Kingdom @ Stadium MK

