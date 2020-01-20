(Photo via YouTube)

My Chemical Romance are masters of red herring and all that is cryptic. The group is teasing everything they’ve been doing for months now and the only answers we have are a few select shows they play around the world. Given the number of encrypted messages they triggered, fans go crazy trying to decipher every little detail about everything.

With the announcement of the show in the UK and the video “An Offering …” posted on January 19, fans now have two minutes and twenty seconds of content to analyze and have spawned some pretty crazy ideas. Check out some of them below.

Read more: Machine Gun Kelly reacts to Eminem’s name leaving him again on his new album

“An offering …” released last night and which seems to be a major allusion to what will happen. It seems strange that a two-minute video is being put up just to advertise a show in the UK. There must be something more. The main theory is that the song in the background is the first track of a new album. It looks a lot like “Romance” from My Chem debut album I brought you my balls, you brought me your love.

In the video we see the cape of the main figure with a crucifix symbol on the back as it moves through the woods with several other masked figures. Although not identical, the symbol closely resembles that of MCRX which launched a whole series of meeting theories in 2016. The group quickly clarified that it was not a meeting (of less not yet) and only a 10-year anniversary reissue of La parade noire.

In the new video, the main character sees Big Ben reflected in a body of water, foreshadowing the upcoming announcement. Finally, they join three others around a pentagon to complete a spirit circle for an invocation, because a song can be heard at the end of the clip. All of the images further support the theories surrounding a new era inspired by Wicca.

As the screen goes black, another show announcement appears, adding to the handful scheduled for 2020 (and confirming this June theory). They will play Milton Keynes, UK, at Stadium MK on June 20, 2020. The group has not released ticket details, but British concert promoter Johnny Phillips has said it will be live on 24 January at 9:30 GMT with no presale.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CZ6CZFhqgOQ (/ integrated)

Read more: Sum 41 cancels the Paris show after the explosion of an explosive device on the premises

So, is the video only intended to promote this program? Is it a random instrumental track and not a song from a potential new album? We have delved deep into the Internet to see what people are thinking and MCRmy, once again, proves how smart they are.

A message points out that the figure in the video has a cross on the back of his dress until he stabs the pentagram with the dagger, in which case the following shot shows that there is no cross. They wonder if it’s just an inconsistency in the video or if it has meaning behind it. Knowing My Chemical Romance, we are certain that there is no miscalculation or error, so there must be some meaning. Reddit u / VaxisnateYourKids alleges that it could represent portals.

“My fiancée thinks that the ritual consists in opening a kind of portal towards another dimension. So when they don’t have the cross, they’re on the other side. “

A ton of theories note that time travel and other dimensions will play an important role in this new era. Especially after the time travel blog and Merlin’s theories.

Other theories suggest that this is the legendary album Paper Kingdom that My Chemical Romance was supposed to have been created before their breakup. The album was about a group of parents dealing with the loss of their children.

Read more: A higher power is bombarded with fun animations in the clip “Lost In Static”

Okay so, the new video from My Chemical Romance, It’s the Paper Kingdom. forest, the supernatural.

“This is a support group of parents who have to deal with the loss of their children, so they make up this story about the children who are all missing in the woods and fighting this witch.”

– The Fangirl (@MysticCatGamer) January 20, 2020

While discussing the importance of video and whether or not it is a music video or just a teaser, a Redditor notes that there is no way it is a music video.

Video is pretty simple, we’ve come a long way when it comes to creating low-budget videos. It could very well have been shot by one person, and it is certainly not a clip, it is a teaser. The clips don’t end before the song starts and end with a disturbing teaser for a show, it’s just not the way we shape it.

TLDR: this is no different from any other teaser, as a film student and producer of promotional videos, I can assure you that this is an advertisement, not a product. Be excited.

So the instrument that we heard in the teaser of the offer is deff a new song and deff is going to be on the new album, the question is it too good to be a simple announcement could it be the clip of the song? from r / MyChemicalRomance

Regarding portals and the theory of other dimensions, Twitter notes that Gerard Way asked a specialist in demonic symbols for “research” in 2015. Check out this Twitter exchange below.

Read more: Senses Fail: Oral history told by Buddy Nielsen

@gerardway Let me know, I’ll be your research assistant! pic.twitter.com/1EiOxzVoQh

– Ian Fowles (@ianwfowles) June 30, 2015

@ianwfowles Please! You would be of great help

– Gerard Way (@gerardway) June 30, 2015

Given the attention to detail and now that we know My Chemical Romance has been planning this meeting for years, it makes sense that Gerard Way has been working on this project since 2015.

Another Reddit post notes that the red cord around the animal’s skull looks very similar to the signature of the red tie Three cheers for sweet revenge and that all this time travel and references to previous albums are all linked.

It is probably an animal skull, but what does it mean? from r / MyChemicalRomance

Like most news after an article on My Chemical Romance, we are left with more questions than answers. The only way to find out more is when they tell us. Until then, we will continue.

Let us know what you think “An Offering …” means in the comments below!

See more: 10 concert posters of your favorite bands before their explosion

Alkaline trio, 2000