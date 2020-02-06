My Chemical Romance fans should listen to these records

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ig5DmxYTucA (/ embed)

Since their return on December 20 (and the crazy planetarist to get tickets for their return trip), enthusiasm for that My chemical romance is at a ridiculously high level. The work of Gerard Way, Mikey Way, Frank Iero and Ray Toro has indeed filled the hearts of many.

But have you ever wondered which bands inspired them? Or have you ever wondered which bands MCR was inspired by? Well, you have clicked on the right link: here is our list of some bands that have sonic ties with MCR. The synergy of underground legends, metal gods and alt-rock royalty made My Chemical Romance who they are today. There are also some bands that picked up the torch when MCR went dark.

The reason why My Chemical Romance reached divine proportions is fairly simple. They were able to distil all things that personally brought them into something great. A new generation of listeners warmly embraced it, while older rock fans connected the points.

Much was revealed when Gerard Way asked the assembled Shrine audience if that night was their first time they saw the band. The multitude of hands that shot up and the accompanying shouts told.

We hope that “10 albums to listen to if you love MCR” can lead listeners across generations to discover (or revisit) the sides that have inspired My Chemical Romance. There are clear bona fide issues such as the Misfits and Alkaline Trio. There is the alt-rock people Smashing Pumpkins and the deepest dive into the underground courtesy of Ink And Dagger. Coming back even further is the input from British indie-darlings the Smiths and the great madness of Iron Maiden. Strange how fans of the last two bands hated each other diametrically during the day. But to use their signifiers in the same number, everyone brings everyone to the garden. The power of music, friends.