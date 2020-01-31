My Chemical Romance fans criticize Ticketmaster after a rough rollout

(Photo by: Mark Beemer)

With the flood of My chemical romance tickets go on sale today, some fans would stay disappointed TicketmasterThe rollout seems to have caused more problems than necessary.

Countless fans came up empty-handed thanks to the company’s online queue system that handed over many tickets to resellers who are pursuing huge profits.

The Ticketmaster website explains their ticket prices and notes that “events on our platform may have tickets that are” market-priced “, so ticket and fares may adjust over time based on demand.” They call it “Dynamic Pricing” compared to how airlines and hotels work.

That is even before they have even received their ticket costs, which may include “service costs, order processing costs and sometimes delivery costs.”

In addition to the hefty ticket prices, fans were met by the site’s ticket queue, allowing people to digitally queue for tickets 10 minutes before they went on sale. They claim that this is a measure to prevent resellers from grabbing as many tickets as possible. They give some tips for the best chances of getting tickets, while trying to emphasize that “you only compete with other real, human fans for the same seats.”

However, many people continued to look at high resale rates after they did not enter the queue on time. Below you can see some of the responses.

Me: * tries to buy tickets for the show of My Chemical Romance *

The website of the Wells Fargo Center: pic.twitter.com/JvK1h3Obb8

– Kristen (@AnteKrist) January 31, 2020

I made it three times with pit tickets and every time the link ended. This is really devastating, @WellsFargoCtr #MCRXX https://t.co/5mSGnvP0wg

– Cassie The Venomous 🕯 (@PoisonAndFire) January 31, 2020

Oh wow! Look at my shopping cart when I “got” my Philadelphia pit tickets 😒 #MCRXX pic.twitter.com/OpE1SJVvUc

– Cassie The Venomous 🕯 (@PoisonAndFire) January 31, 2020

We have been notified of a system failure for Tacoma that made it difficult for people to purchase tickets from Canada. This is now solved. https://t.co/6LZfEdzyQh

– My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) January 31, 2020

So I spend hours this morning on the ticketmaster website, come in line just before noon to have 10k people in front of me. I wait 40 minutes in the queue and only come in to see that it is all sold out and tickets are resold for $ 800 +. This is damn ridiculous. #MCRXX

– Mir (@XCalypsoChaosX) January 31, 2020

For every piece of shit that #mychemicalromance tickets bought to resell for thousands of dollars: pic.twitter.com/uUt1M6Nixh

– kaite🧜🏼‍♀️ (@kaiteeliz) January 31, 2020

#mychemicalromance Waited an hour and a half in the queue and then in the queue and got nothing aghhhhh pic.twitter.com/ZfjzBGHsiz

– Brooke R (@ BrookeLR42) January 31, 2020

Pay just $ 950 for My Chemical Romance tickets in 2020

– Jeremy Gordon (@jeremypgordon) January 31, 2020

Ticketmaster: Oops! Sorry, another fan beat you on those tickets.

Ticketmaster: * does not remove those tickets from the list of available places * # mychemicalromance

– Maggie @ AMKE (@maggie_barney) January 31, 2020

if you have bought my chemical romance tickets and are trying to sell them for 1000+ UR A FUCKING PIECE SHIT YOU DO NOT UNDERSTAND HOW MUCH THIS MEANS SO MANY PEOPLE AND THAT YOU ALSO FIND TO BUY THEIR REGULAR PRICE AND SELL IT FOR 4 TIME THE FUCKING AMOUNT

– azucena 🍒 (@chxrryred_) January 31, 2020

The fact that there are probably thousands of tickets on resale sites for Houston and they were all purchased within three minutes is damn annoying. #mychemicalromance pic.twitter.com/oGuBSCahzK

– gabby ◢ ◤ (@defendthestars) January 31, 2020

Every emo child in Philly trying to buy MCR cards from the Wells Fargo Center website. #wellsfargocenter #mychemicalromance pic.twitter.com/Ib8X62TrCj

– Allie Martin (@allieeileen) January 31, 2020

Have you had problems with Ticketmaster to get tickets for My Chemical Romance? Let us know in the comments below.

