[Photo by: Pooneh Ghana]

My Chemical Romance fans continue to look for any sort of clue that could piece together the puzzle presented. Cryptic teasers on vampires and masks and the UK keep fans awake at night. Now, a musically savvy fan thinks he cracked the code in a now-deleted article from last week.

Warner released a video last week with the caption “LFG” as well as background music that was not included in the original symbol-filled video released by the group. While MCR remains, WMA deleted their message less than a day later.

Just two days ago, My Chemical Romance revived the internet theory buzz by posting someone’s picture on a hospital bed under a sheet of paper. The only other clue was a little vampire emoji as a legend.

Tons of theories have populated the Internet to try to understand this conundrum. But, just like with Gerard’s clothing choices and symbolic statues, we are left with more questions than answers.

But, some MCRmy members are still focusing on last week’s deleted Warner Music post that included audio. In a Reddit thread, u / al0123ex noticed something “and it was immediately familiar” about the background music in the post.

“When I heard the audio [it] immediately felt familiar, so I went to delve into a few pieces of classical music,” they write. “I originally fired Mars, The Bringer of War, from Gustav Holst’s The Planets, because I was looking for something that looked exactly like the music in the post. However, when I listened to it again, I realized that it looked a lot like This part only without the 5/4 rhythm going into the foreground. Can someone else hear it? “

User-added links to two separate videos. One is the post Warner now deleted and the other is the clip they refer to from “Mars, The Bringer of War”, from The Planets by Gustav Holst.

Other users quickly noticed that they looked very similar. You can see the whole thread here. We assume that we will have to wait and see.

The reunion show My Chemical Romance was a major moment in the recent history of music. The return lasted nearly seven years. In the end, they delivered a show that left fans more than satisfied. In addition to making fans happy, My Chemical Romance also made The Shrine happy.

The return show raised almost $ 1,500,000. It’s a record number for the place. They also report that merchandise sales were also among the best

The legendary My Chemical Romance concert sold out instantly. So the show had to be incredible. Fans camped for days in advance just to secure a spot in the general admission area.

According to My Chemical Romance’s Paradigm agency, the show raised $ 1,451,745. This makes it the most profitable show ever seen on the site.

Paradigm agent Matt Galle spoke with Variety last December about how it all came together and how excited the band was about what was going to happen.

“They have been receiving offers for seven to eight years [for some time], chatting for some time and trying to find the right time, and 2019 was a year that made sense to them,” said Galle.

“They had a backstory with their [2010 album]” Danger Days “. They knew they wanted to put on a show and now he has a life of his own. I think they are delighted with the demand and the response and what is coming next year. “

