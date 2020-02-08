My Chemical Romance billboards celebrate the return of the band to New Jersey

(Photo by: Adam Elmakias)

My chemical romance guitarist Frank Iero is pretty enthusiastic about the band’s upcoming shows in New Jersey and today he is thinking about the billboards that have been placed in the city.

Iero posted a fairly simple message on his Instagram account, along with four photos of billboards around Newark in which the show was promoted on September 22 and 23

Read more: Mayhem Festival tackles leak in the 2020 line-up: “The rumors are not true”

The guitarist publishes the photo along with the simple caption “N🖤J”. A fan quickly pointed out that the billboards were up after they had sold out the show.

“You sold it out so quickly, they didn’t have time to cancel the billboards!” Wrote the user. Iero responded and actually confirmed that this was exactly what happened.

“Hahah that’s really true … but I’m so excited to have NJ specimens that I would have asked not to cancel anyway,” says Iero.

You can view his message below.

View this post on Instagram

NJ

A message shared by frnkiero (@frankieromustdie) on February 8, 2020

Iero previously emphasized the show in New Jersey when tickets were offered for sale with a long post about how special it is to play in New Jersey.

View this post on Instagram

hell-oh phrends, tickets for tomorrow will be on sale for the first North American My Chem tour in 9 years at 12 p.m. local time … 18 dates in some of my favorite cities including (yes, you guessed it) ) beautiful Newark, NJ. 🖤 ​​The first and only time mychem played the Prudential Center in Newark was in 2007 when we were asked by the mighty @bonjovi (😘) to open their series of shows that christened the location. it was the first concert ever held there, and since we opened the show … we were technically the first band ever to play there (thanks Jon! 🤷‍♀️ sorry). Now it’s 2020, 13 years later and my friends and I are back at the headline of the Rock, our home town less than 11 km from the house where I grew up, and the current pounding ground of the @njdevils 🖤 it’s real a dream come true, I could not come up with this if I tried! I really feel blessed to do all the crazy things that I do … and I want to thank you all for the love, for the continuous support and for your (extremely loud) patience. It was a long journey to come to these shows, for all of us … and I wouldn’t trade one step or stumble into the world. ticketlink is in my bio, I’ll see you at the shows. Keep the faith xofrnk 🖤

A message shared by frnkiero (@frankieromustdie) on January 30, 2020

After the tickets for the first show in New Jersey had risen, they added another show shortly thereafter.

A second Newark show has been added: https://t.co/et9KJDW4oq pic.twitter.com/6SRnvcajNG

– My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) January 31, 2020

Have you seen the My Chemical Romance billboards that Frank Iero publishes about? Let us know in the comments below.

