My Apple 2020 wish list focuses on iPadOS, iCloud and Homekit

Last week I took a look at my iCloud 2020 wish list. I received several kind words from readers with other things they wanted to see, so I’m back this week with another list of wishes. This week is my Apple 2020 wish list for the rest of its software and hardware. Apple was shooting on all cylinders in 2019, so I hope 2020 is another great year. From new hardware, iOS 14, to the continued expansion of iPadOS, here’s what I hope to see from Apple this year.

Wi-Fi 6 on Mac, iPad and Apple TV

Wi-Fi 6 was included in the iPhone 11, but it was absent from all of Apple’s other product lines. On the macOS side, I heard that this was due to the lack of 802.11ax support on the Intel chips that macOS uses. Apple TV hardware hasn’t been updated in 2019, so that does support it, and the iPad Pro also hasn’t been updated last year, explaining why it’s missing on this product . The 7th generation iPad runs on an older chip (probably for its cost), and the iPad mini hasn’t been updated since before the iPhone 11 was released.

I hope that as December 2020 approaches, Apple will have Wi-Fi 6 on the entire product line. A few weeks ago, I reviewed the new AmpliFi Alien router. One of its main features is support for Wi-Fi 6. Linksys has also updated its Velop system to also support Wi-Fi 6. Although this will not bring any upgrades from massive speeds (Wi-Fi 6 is about efficiency and capacity), it’s still something I want to see across the range.

Continued expansion of mouse support in iPadOS

We got our first glimpse of mouse support in iPadOS 13 last fall, but it’s certainly not ready for the general public. It’s focused on accessibility use cases for now, but hopefully Apple will continue to pull the strings when it comes to mouse support in iPadOS.

For ergonomic reasons, I prefer to use a Mac when I am sitting at my desk on an iPad. I love the simplicity of the iPad, but I have trouble using a touch screen for long periods of time. Extended mouse support (drag and drop, etc.) would bring the iPad to the same level as the Mac in terms of usability. For heavy iPad users, extended mouse support will be essential in iPadOS 14.

Apple Stick at a lower cost

One of the ways that Amazon and Roku have extended their set-top boxes is with low-cost HDMI keys. Apple continues to sell $ 149 + boxes. I would be delighted to see the 1080p box disappear in favor of an Apple TV key for $ 79 with the same hardware. As Apple continues to push Apple Arcade, this would be an easy way to place games in each room. It would also be a less expensive way to deploy AirPlay 2 in classrooms with proper support for mobile device management.

Even though Apple has extended support for Apple TV + to Roku and Firesticks, I still prefer tvOS to any other smart TV solution. The days of selling a $ 149 1080p box are over, and it’s time for Apple to present its product line for Apple TV. As companies seek to use Apple TV for digital signage, its next generation hardware will be even more important.

Apple brand HomeKit products

We have seen reports from Apple changing its strategy regarding HomeKit. I don’t expect Apple to produce every type of HomeKit device, but I would love to see them fill in the gaps where other companies have stalled. One of the areas I would like to see Apple invest in is doorbells. Ring is a popular choice, and there have been some concerns about its privacy. With initiatives like HomeKit Secure Video, Apple is specifically designed to make a difference in the quality of hardware and consumer privacy.

Higher free level on iCloud

iCloud is essential for having the best Apple experience, and 5 GB as a starter package is of little use to anyone. It’s the same plan that iCloud included for free when it launched in 2011. The iPhone camera has improved considerably, and we have other possibilities to use iCloud for data storage that we didn’t have the time. Growing up to 15 GB would provide a significantly better user experience for all Apple customers. The price for the paid levels is fair, however.

Extension of Magic Keyboard on the whole range of laptops

The issues with the Butterfly keyboard have been well documented, and it’s clear that Apple is switching to Magic Keyboard with the release of the 16-inch MacBook Pro. I want to see the Magic Keyboard across the lineup in early 2020. I’m looking to buy 40 MacBook Airs in March, and I don’t want to be stuck with Butterfly mode for three years. Of all the things on my Apple wish list for 2020, the Magic Keyboard extension is at the top of the list.

Closing of Apple’s Wish List for 2020

I can’t wait to see what Apple releases in 2020. We should also see new iPad Pros, a new Apple Watch, a new iMac Pro and much more. Apple appears to be in good health with the quality of the hardware. What is your Apple wish list for 2020? Do you have something on your iPhone, iPad, iOS or macOS wish list? Let me know below in the comments.

