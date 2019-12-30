My ancestral adventure: when DNA tests offer unexpected and disturbing results

Loading...

The court's ruling on police access to DNA profile databases sets a precedent

DNA data is available even if users opt for a historical decision that could have serious privacy implications.

In this article, I will analyze in depth three of the most popular DNA testing services: Ancestry, 23andMe and Living DNA. All three have interesting stories to tell. But first, I'll tell you mine.

I have been sitting on this review for almost a year. When I got the results of Ancestry and 23andMe (Living DNA was different), I discovered that they were very worrying, opening wounds that I thought I had cauterized decades ago.

I wasn't sure how to proceed, especially when it came to explaining all this in a public forum. So I left this project in the background until I was ready to face it.

Although I have talked about aspects of my life in thousands of articles, I have avoided discussing my roots. Unfortunately, the results of my DNA tests require such discussion. This is one of those cases in which technology (DNA and big data tests) can collide with deeply personal problems, such as religious identity and heritage.

I also want to point out that an exhaustive discussion about DNA testing should, by its very nature, include discussions about ethnicity, race, heritage, culture and privacy. We have talked a lot here on ZDNet about the privacy of DNA, but comparatively little about ethnicity, heritage and race.

Fasten your seatbelt. This trip will become rugged.

Understand race and ethnicity

The way in which the United States government officially thinks about race and ethnicity has changed since most of us were children. In fact, it officially changed on October 30, 1997.

On that day, the Executive Office of the President, the Office of Administration and Budget (OMB), the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs issued a formal decision entitled "Revisions to the Standards for the Classification of Federal Data on Race and Ethnicity."

Prior to this decision, Directive No. 15 of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), "Racial and ethnic standards for federal statistics and administrative reports", adopted on May 12, 1977, officially specified six races for the purpose of cataloging and legislation. Action: American Indians, Alaska Natives, Asians, Pacific Islanders, blacks and whites. Ethnicity was defined only as "Hispanic origin" or "not of Hispanic origin."

In those days, people of mixed race or who did not fit into one of these categories were instructed, either in census reports or other forms that collected racial information, to choose the category that best fit.

As you can imagine, a six-size policy for all does not really work in a nation of almost 350 million people. That is a large part of what the 1997 decision set out to fix.

In preparation for the 1997 decision, there was a great deal of study and debate on how to classify multiracial people. Many organizations advocated a category of "multiple races", while others argued against.

Finally, the decision gave the following official instructions: "The method for respondents to report more than one race should take the form of multiple answers to a single question and not a & # 39; multiracial & # 39;" category. The decision also instructed: "According to the research conducted so far, two recommended forms for the instruction that accompanies the multiple-answer question are & # 39; Check one or more … & # 39; and & # 39; Select one or more … & # 39; "

And you thought that your UI design decisions had a lot of input from the committee! Read the full decision to get an idea of ​​the research and debate that was included in this federal guideline.

But where revisions to the Classification Standards really begin to impact our discussion of DNA is in the following guide to the 1997 decision:

The racial and ethnic categories established in the standards should not be interpreted as biological or genetic references primarily. Race and ethnicity can be considered in terms of social and cultural characteristics, as well as ancestry.

Respect for individual dignity should guide the processes and methods to collect data on race and ethnicity; Ideally, the self-identification of respondents should be facilitated to the greatest extent possible, recognizing that in some data collection systems, observer identification is more practical.

In other words, the United States officially decoupled the theme of the biology race and assigned it to culture and history. Since then, these changes have spread to the documents of the only agency in the United States responsible for converting these very broad concepts into tangible numbers: the United States Census Bureau.

The "Race and Ethnicity" training document states: "The Census Bureau defines race as the self-identification of a person with one or more social groups."

In another document, a government PowerPoint entitled "Clarification of ancestry, country of birth", the Census Bureau defines "ancestry" as "the self-identification of a person of ethnicity, ancestry, roots, inheritance or place of birth of the person or of the ancestors of the person. "

In both cases, the Census Bureau now uses a person's self-identification instead of, for example, the characteristics of DNA, to identify both race and ancestry.

This also continues in the modern academy. According to "Importance of racial ethnicity: an exploration of Asian, black, Latin and multiracial adolescent identity" published in the April 2010 issue of Cultural Diversity and Ethnic Minority Psychology, race and ethnicity are social constructions. The authors explore this concept in detail, summarizing the basic idea as:

Racial identity has historically been understood as related to responses to racism and prejudice, while ethnic identity has included a sense of belonging to a group connected by inheritance, values, traditions and, often, languages, although both terms are They recognize as socially constructed.

In the Khan Academy article "What is cultural heritage?", Elena Franchi argues that "heritage" is "something that is inherited, transmitted from previous generations."

In the case of "cultural heritage," says Franchi, "heritage does not consist of money or property, but culture, values ​​and traditions. Cultural heritage implies a shared bond, our belonging to a community." She continues: "(cultural heritage) represents our history and our identity; our link with the past, our present and the future."

Then, after enormous thought and debate in a large number of institutions, the predominant academic and political vision of the race is that it is decoupled from biological identifiers and lives more in the identity of individuals. Ethnicity and culture are also concepts that exist within individuals and not necessarily biology or genetics.

But there are visible and internal biological markers that are more common for one group of people than another. Some of these markers appear in DNA tests, and while it may not be appropriate to link those markers with the self-identified race, it may be appropriate to link those markers with the characteristics of a block of people who share certain attributes. We will explore this later in terms of the results of my DNA.

But what about religion? Is it the cultural or biological religion?

Before we dive into the results of my DNA, we need to discuss a more charged issue: religion.

According to the 2016 Pew Research Center study entitled "One in five American adults grew up in interfaith homes," adult religious identity is closely linked to childhood religious education. According to the study:

A pattern regarding the transmission of religious identity from one generation to the next is clear: among those who were raised in a single religious context … the religious commitment of the family is closely related to the retention of religion in the adulthood.

This also tracks those raised by parents without religious affiliation. According to Pew, "Almost two-thirds of people raised by two & # 39; not & # 39; nuns (63%) are not religiously affiliated today."

For those raised in homes of mixed religion, the mother's religion was more likely to be adopted in adulthood.

Recently, there has been some research that shows how religious you are of your genes. According to research conducted by Tim Spector, he is a professor of Genetic Epidemiology at King's College of London and a consulting physician at the Hospital of Guy and St. Thomas, how intensely he believes that not only comes from his education, but from his real genetic pattern.

In an investigation with identical twins raised in separate homes, their research showed that "studies of twins conducted worldwide in the US, the Netherlands and Australia, as well as ours in the United Kingdom, show a component genetic from 40 to 50% to believe in God. "

They always taught me that religion was cultural. It was a matter of belief systems, often transmitted from parents to children. Although most of us are born in a religion by virtue of paternity, actually "being" in that religion was not necessarily something that had to do with biology.

That said, there are racial connections with religion, which are often related to education and geographic region. For example, the Pew Religious Landscape Study showed that 91% of those who identified themselves as Hindus identified Asians as their race, while 90% of those who identified themselves as Jews identified whites as their race.

Pew religious landscape study

However, I never really thought there was a Catholic gene or a Jewish gene or a Hindu gene. I thought we were what we were and that our religious heritage was spiritual alone. Apparently, I was wrong. This is where my disturbing DNA test results come in. And that brings us back to my story.

Curious about my heritage

My parents died a few years ago. My dad died only four months after my mother passed away. At a very special Thanksgiving dinner at my house the day before my father went to the hospital for the last time, I had what would be the last chance to talk with him about our family history.

He was quite ill at the time and his memory was not what it used to be. We got to talk about the heritage, where the family came from and where their grandparents had been before they moved to the United States from the old country. The problem was that they had previously told me that we were Ukrainians, Poles, Hungarians and Russians from my father. On this last Thanksgiving Day, he insisted that this was not true: our heritage was exclusively Russian.

I tried to specify whether he was referring to Russia as it had been in 1907 or to the Russia we know today. He did not know. The distinction did not seem important at the time.

His grandparents' Russia, if they were Russians, would have been the Russian Empire. That fell in 1917 and became the USSR. The USSR, in turn, fell in 1991 and was divided into Russia and the post-Soviet states of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

For some reason, the disconnect between what my father told me that Thanksgiving and what I had heard from several family members earlier in life continued to bother me for some years. All my relatives of that generation had already passed away, so I no longer had access to any primary source of family history.

But maybe DNA could tell me more about my family's story. DNA tests were becoming more popular and promoted "precise geographical details," as the following announcement shows.

Ancestry

While DNA tests claimed to be able to connect with other relatives based on DNA matches, what I really wanted was geographic information. My wife was also curious about her heritage, so we signed up for Ancestry DNA.

Later I wrote several articles on DNA testing for CNET and ZDNet:

Once those articles were published, the public relations people of 23andMe and Living DNA approached me and offered me the opportunity to take DNA tests using their services. As my wife has a very different inheritance from mine, the companies also kindly offered to perform their DNA tests.

To say that the results I obtained from Ancestry and 23andMe were shocking and disturbing would be insufficient. On the contrary, the results I obtained from Living DNA were fascinating. I will end this document with some very interesting revelations of that report. But first, we have to discuss the painful parts.

Instead of "precise geographical details," the results of my Ancestry and 23andMe DNA assigned my heritage to a religion and an area that spans two continents with very little location accuracy. My wife, on the other hand, recovered the geographic information we expected without being biologically typecast in a religion.

My personal story

I was born of Jewish parents. And they were born of Jewish parents, and were born of Jewish parents. I know this goes a bit far from big data and DNA, but it is important to understand the results of DNA tests in the context of stories like mine.

My story focuses on the regular emotional abuse related to the religion I suffered as a child over a period of five years from 8 to 13 years.

My parents were never particularly introspective about their religion, but they believed in doing the right things good Jewish parents do, which included sending their son to five years of Hebrew school and making sure he attended the Bar Mitzvah ceremony. The Hebrew school was an extracurricular program that I attended three afternoons a week and on Saturdays, approximately 15 hours a week of attempted indoctrination.

The problem was that he had an inquiring mind. I did not believe it. I think I was eight when the teacher told us the stories of Moses and the plagues. When it came to converting Nile water into blood, I had a problem attributing it to an act of God.

After all, I had a chemistry set. You could turn the water into a red color by mixing phenolphthalein with sodium bicarbonate. Surely, if the eight-year-old could do it with a child's chemistry set, there had to be a more practical explanation than that an invisible magical man in the sky was the cause.

At that time, he was a good student. I asked the question respectfully. I really wanted to know. After all, in public school, they taught us to ask questions and explore answers. Shouldn't it be the same in the Hebrew school?

Thus began a five-year ritualized shame campaign where, in punishment for asking too many questions, they regularly forced me to stand in the hallway while the rest of the students passed by and tormented me, behavior that the teachers encouraged because they had been instructed by the principal from school to make an example of me.

I was not shy about this. I complained to my parents. They did what the parents of the 1970s were supposed to do and met with the school administration. But when the rabbi told them that constant shame and verbal abuse were for my own good, so I learned to behave like a good Jew, they accepted his word as a respected authority figure and sent me back to the toxic environment.

As you can imagine, after five years of this, when I graduated with my Bar Mitzvah (in which I was forced to participate), I had distanced myself quite a lot from Judaism. I began at age eight with the skepticism of an inquiring mind about dogma, and ended at age thirteen with strong disbelief.

Now look. I don't blame religion itself for this abuse. I know that the actions of a group of teachers in a Jewish community center cannot be extended to all temples and synagogues around the world. Most of the Jews I've met are kind and well-meaning people. But after my experience aggravated the disbelief with which I had to begin, it was much easier for me to disconnect from all aspects of Judaism, both in terms of religion and culture (with the limited exception of the occasional pastrami sandwich).

In addition to attending some funerals, I have managed to avoid entering a synagogue since I was old enough for the agency to stay away. I have not identified as a Jew since childhood.

I am not alone. According to Gallup, as reported by the BBC, more than 13% of the world's population is considered strongly non-believers, and 32% are not considered religious. Those numbers are increasing, by the way, which explains why religion is such a hot button in American politics.

My lack of religious and ethnic identification, which, as we have discussed, is supported by US policy and throughout the academy, collided with science in the unexpected results of my DNA tests. And that brings us to the results of Ancestry and 23andMe that I am about to share with you.

Oh, and before I tell you the results of my Ancestry and 23andMe DNA, I'd like to ask you to keep this whole report. This is because the results of Living DNA were substantially different and led to some fascinating ideas that were actually really great, rather than painful.

The strange story of the results of my DNA test

Ancestry DNA is an autosomal test, which means it is not limited to gender. Here you can find a more detailed guide on the differences between the types of DNA tests. The Ancestry test requires a saliva sample, which requires spitting into a tube. That turned out to be more difficult than expected because a LOT of saliva was needed. Even so, we persevered and enough saliva was collected for the tests to succeed.

The results of my wife's tests were more or less what we expected, since a variety of countries, regions and percentages were presented in the Ethnicity Estimate prepared for her:

Ancestry DNA and Denise Amrich

However, my results were disturbing. Although the test reported some countries of origin, my genetic history was not described in terms of those geographical locations. Instead, I was categorized as a European Jew (99%). My wife is Irish and, like many Irish, she was raised as a Catholic. But his DNA results did not describe her as Catholic. However, my results say Jewish.

For someone who was subjected to years of emotional abuse related to religion as a child because of a religion since they rejected him, discovering that I am linked to that religion until my own DNA was deeply disturbing.

Ancestry DNA and David Gewirtz

Ancestry was not alone in choosing to describe my heritage based on religion rather than geographic location. 23and He did the same to me. 23andMe also offers a saliva kit to capture DNA material, but it goes beyond the autosomal tests performed by Ancestry. 23andMe incorporates X and Y chromosome and mtDNA tests also:

23andMe

Denise's results showed a wide range of geographic regions as you can see here:

23andMe and Denise Amrich

But my results once again listed me as a Jew, with very few details about the geographical heritage. Interestingly, in the results of the follow-up data, 23andMe showed a little minuscule of the heritage of East Africa and the Native Americans, which Ancestry had previously discarded from its estimate.

23andMe and David Gewirtz

Religion and DNA

Apparently, the idea that religion and race are based on self-identification is more a modern political construction than a scientific one, at least in regard to Judaism and DNA testing.

There has been a surprisingly large amount of research to identify the DNA of the Jews. While the very concept of DNA typing of an entire religious population recalls the worst of the Nazi regime, there are apparently good reasons for this, ranging from mere curiosity to the identification of diseases and medical conditions common mainly to those of Jewish descent.

For example, researchers at the Molecular Medicine Laboratory at the Rambam Medical Care Campus in Israel published an analysis, "The Genome Structure of the Jewish People" in the July 8, 2010 edition of Nature. This team used arrays of high density DNA beads to genotype individuals from certain displaced Jewish communities and compare them with non-Jewish populations of the "old world."

In another project, researchers from the Departments of Pathology and Genetics of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx published "The genetics of populations of the Jewish people" in the February 2013 issue of the journal Human Genetics. In this project, researchers compare several DNA markers and studies against "archeology, archival records, linguistics, comparative analysis of religious narrative, liturgy and practices" to identify "a pattern for the genetic architecture of the population of contemporary Jews." .

From these reports, it is quite easy to understand the "how" scientist of genetic similarity, but the "why" is much harder to understand. Ricki Lewis, a scientific writer with a doctorate in genetics, teaches at the Alden March Institute of Bioethics at the Albany Medical Center. In his blog hosted on a network of scientific blogs, he published the article "Genomic scars of anti-Semitism."

In it, he explains the genomic concept of "bottlenecks." Genomic bottlenecks occur when a very close population is greatly decimated (either by war, government or natural disaster) and then rebuilt from a relatively small number of individuals. These bottlenecks serve to consolidate the set of genes, creating groups of similar genetic markers among the descendants of these bottleneck events.

Lewis goes on to explain that one of the reasons why Jews apparently have relatively reliable genetic markers is that over the millennia, Jews have been subjected to numerous events of population destruction, ranging from ancient times to pogroms. of the Russian Empire of the 19th century. of the Nazis and the death camps in World War II.

It turns out that, although progressive thinking organizations and governments have tried to eliminate racial and religious discrimination in part by assigning these attributes through self-identification rather than biology, there are biological markers that separate people.

Blacks almost exclusively suffer from sickle cell disease, according to the Merck Manual. While Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease are quite similar, Tay-Sachs is presented mainly to families of Jewish origin in Eastern Europe, while Sandhoff disease has no ethnic prejudices. Those of many ethnicities suffer from Neimann-Pick disease, but the most serious forms are almost exclusively among the Jews.

Cystic fibrosis is another life-shortening disease, but it mainly affects people of Caucasian descent. And this is where we return to the worrying political nature of race, discrimination and health.

According to the writing of Kiara Buttler in Mother Jones, that is why the financing of dwarf cystic fibrosis is that of sickle cell. She writes: "Expenditure on cystic fibrosis totaled $ 254 million, almost four times the $ 66 million spent on sickle cells, although the latter affects three times more people."

More about Ancestry and 23andMe

It is worth noting that both Ancestry and 23andMe offer a tremendous amount of added value in addition to the results of regional DNA inheritance.

Both Ancestry and 23andMe link it with other people who share portions of their DNA, which could help you find long-lost relatives. For me, Ancestry located 28 people who characterized as cousins ​​3rd to 4th and more than a thousand people more distantly related. For my wife, Ancestry located three cousins ​​from 2nd to 3rd, four cousins ​​from 3rd to 4th, and a lot more closely related.

23andMe located a person I never met who shares my last name and is cousin first to second. He identified more than 50 individuals as cousins ​​2nd to 3rd, and another thousand more or less more related. In the case of my wife, she found a person listed as a second to third cousin, one listed as a second to fourth cousin and many more eliminated.

The characteristic of the Ancestry family tree is the best I've seen. Although it is free to use, if you want to access the research tools connected to it, there are some additional fees that are not negligible. Hopefully, I will have the opportunity to try that some day later and inform you.

23andMe offers many more scientific and health-related tools than Ancestry. It has a deep set of reports that identify health traits common to those with similar DNA. Ancestry, probably feeling competitive pressure, has just announced its own health-related DNA reports as an additional service. I hope to see you more in the future too.

Fascinating results of live DNA

Live DNA is the outlier in terms of DNA test results. It is a smaller company with a much smaller matching database, but it had some very different fascinating results from the almost identical data presented by Ancestry and 23andMe.

Living DNA also performs autosomal analysis, along with mtDNA tests (called Motherline analysis). It separates it from the Y chromosome analysis (it is called the father's line analysis). The company offers Fatherline analysis only to male clients.

Denise's results were interesting but not so unexpected. My results, on the other hand, were fascinating. Living DNA actually provides the level of information I was looking for about my inheritance.

According to Living DNA, my Motherline is very focused on the Middle East:

Live DNA and David Gewirtz

On the contrary, my Fatherline has an inheritance in Asia, Europe and the Middle East:

Live DNA and David Gewirtz

Now, this is where it gets interesting. My last name is Gewirtz, which means spice. In ancient times, there was a spice road in Europe and Asia, where merchants carried spices to distant lands. If you look at the two maps (my homeland heritage and the spice and silk trade routes), you can see how incredibly similar they are.

Wikipedia, live DNA, David Gewirtz and former spice merchants

Great, huh? My ancestors probably received the name of the spice they exchanged.

What does this all mean?

Almost a year ago, I set out to answer some seemingly simple questions about my heritage: did my grandparents come from modern Russia or other nations of Eastern Europe? To find out, I spit on some tubes and waited for the results.

When the results arrived, I found myself in a nightmare since childhood. My preconceived ideas about religion and ethnicity shook to its core. I discovered that while I could choose not to believe or live as a Jew, the very core of my being was built from genetic markers from which I could never separate.

On the other hand, I discovered that my last name, which means "spice", has a connection with my genetics. By tracking my father's ancestry centuries ago, it was possible to see how the genetic material of a large number of geographic regions leaves a map that closely follows the ancient spice trade.

As to whether or not my grandparents and great-grandparents came from modern Russia or from somewhere in the Russian Empire, it seems clear that they probably did not belong to any of the 17,125,200 square kilometers that make up the current Russian Federation.

And, interestingly, although no member of my family has indicated any connection with any region other than Eastern Europe, it seems that I have considerable DNA from numerous areas of Asia and Africa, as well as from Eastern Europe.

Finally, because the results of Living DNA were radically different from those of Ancestry and 23andMe, I am forced to ask: "What is real? Can we really trust the results of any of these tests?" In my case, the confluence of my education as a grandson of Jews that I know emigrated to the USA. UU. Desde Europa del Este, combinada con las naciones en el camino de las especias en los resultados de Living DNA, implica para mí que cada una de estas pruebas cuenta parte de la historia.

Millones de personas vivieron sus vidas y dieron a luz a las crías de generación en generación, para que yo pueda estar aquí sentada frente a mi computadora pensando en estos pensamientos profundos. Cada una de esas personas llevó vidas plenas. Todos ellos siguen siendo fantasmas en el pasado que nunca conoceré. Parafraseando a los Borg, cada una de sus singularidades se ha agregado al colectivo, que es mi vida y mi ADN.

Ha sido un viaje interesante. Las puertas que pensé que estaban cerradas por mucho tiempo se abrieron, se abrieron algunos esqueletos y se agregó un poco de especia a mi vida. En general, me alegro de saber más que antes.

¿Te han probado tu ADN? ¿Encontró alguna sorpresa? Háganos saber lo que piensa en los comentarios a continuación. Debido a que este tema ha tocado fuertemente la raza y la religión, le pido que permanezca civilizado, que sea amable y que simplemente hable sobre sus experiencias personales con las pruebas de ADN. ¡Gracias!

Puedes seguir mis actualizaciones diarias del proyecto en las redes sociales. Asegúrese de seguirme en Twitter en @DavidGewirtz, en Facebook en Facebook.com/DavidGewirtz, en Instagram en Instagram.com/DavidGewirtz y en YouTube en YouTube.com/DavidGewirtzTV.