MWC 2020 will not be stopped due to the outbreak of coronavirus

The world is watching the spread of a corona virus from China, and ahead of one of the biggest tech conferences of the year, the GSMA announces measures to combat the virus.

Coronavirus will not stop MWC 2020 in Barcelona, ​​but Chinese telecommunications equipment supplier ZTE is pulling the plug at its press conference.

In a statement released today, the GSMA confirmed that MWC 2020 will continue to run as planned this month despite concerns about the coronavirus. The annual tech conference is a big stage for Android manufacturers, and we often see a lot of announcements for new smartphones and other products.

At MWC, the GSMA will have an increased cleaning and disinfection program in high-traffic areas as well as increased medical care on site. Hygiene stations will also be available and all participants will be informed of a “no handshake policy”. An awareness campaign is also carried out using on-site signs and online information.

The GSMA continues to monitor and assess the potential impact of the corona virus on its annual MWC 2020 events in Barcelona, ​​Shanghai and Los Angeles, as well as on the regional conferences of the Mobile 360 ​​series. The GSMA confirms that there has been minimal impact on the event so far. MWC Barcelona from February 24-27, 2020 will continue as plannedacross all venues.

However, the corona virus stopped ZTE’s press conference at MWC 2020. The company today announced to the press, including 9to5Google, that the conference had been canceled. Speaking to Verge, the company said the conference was canceled in part due to travel issues, visa delays, and the mild xenophobia associated with this virus.

Our own Damien Wilde will attend MWC 2020 to experience the show up close. He states that he is still open to handshakes if you see him in person.

The corona virus will hopefully have no further impact on MWC 2020. However, the rapid spread of the virus has shown no signs of slowing down and has already had other effects on the smartphone industry. Just this week, ASUS confirmed a lack of its popular ROG Phone II gaming smartphone due to the virus.

Even more from 9to5Google:

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

You can find more news in 9to5Google on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ia1gafeCIrY [/ embed]