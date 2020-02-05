MWC 2020 can get into trouble if another company goes bankrupt due to an outbreak of the corona virus

The Mobile World Congress, which takes place in Barcelona at the end of February, is the world’s largest event in the field of mobile technology, with almost all major telephone manufacturers holding conferences and announcing new products during the show.

This year, however, not everything is going according to plan. On Tuesday, the Korean LG announced that it will not participate in the MWC this year.

“In view of the safety of its employees, partners and customers, LG has decided to stop this exhibition and participation in MWC 2020 later this month in Barcelona, ​​Spain. This decision eliminates the risk of hundreds of LG employees exposed to international travel that has already become more restrictive as the virus spreads across borders, “the statement said on the LG website.

LG said it would hold separate events in the “near future”, where it will announce its mobile product line for 2020.

It is a fairly big blow for the MWC, where LG has always had a strong presence and often announced flagship telephones during the show.

But LG is not the only large company that is withdrawing from the MWC. The Verge reported on Tuesday that the Chinese ZTE also canceled its press conference. A company spokesperson told the outlet that ZTE tends to be “an overly courteous company” that doesn’t want to make people “uncomfortable.”

In a statement on its website Monday, the GSMA – the association that organizes the MWC show – said that everything is going according to plan and so far calls it “minimal impact” on the event. GSMA listed a number of measures to be implemented during this year’s event to minimize the possible spread of the corona virus, including an “increased cleaning and disinfection program across all major contact points”, increased on-site medical support and offers exhibitors and staff necessary guidelines and training. The association also added several additional measures this week, including installing new signage on the site to remind attendees of hygiene recommendations, implement a microphone change protocol for speakers and communicate advice to attendees to “no. handshake policy “.

This year’s MWC is scheduled for February 24-27, a poor timing given the current corona virus outbreak that left 492 dead and left more than 24,500 infected in 25 countries. Generally speaking, an MWC is a huge event with more than 100,000 visitors and countless technology companies that come to launch products and do business. But if the coronavirus outbreak gets worse in the coming weeks, more companies can save or postpone their events.

Technical giants such as Apple have introduced travel restrictions for employees in China, and Google has temporarily closed its China office due to the outbreak. Apple does not do MWC and Google is not particularly strong there, at least not directly.

But Huawei, which usually has a strong show at the MWC, has already postponed its developers conference from February to March. Xiaomi, who was to unveil his Mi 10 for a live audience in China on February 11, reportedly opted for a live streaming event. Both companies, in addition to China’s Oppo, Vivo and Lenovo, are expected to have events in Barcelona; if the cancellations continue, this year’s MWC can run into serious problems.

I have asked Huawei, Lenovo, Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo about possible changes to their MWC plans and will update this article when I hear about it.

