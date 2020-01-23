Mustafa Al-Imam was sentenced to more than 19 years in prison on Thursday for closing a conspiracy to provide material support to the terrorists responsible for the September 11, 2012 attack on U.S. facilities in Benghazi, Libya ,

“Today’s sentencing of Al-Imam is a strong message to those who would try to commit such a heinous crime,” Foreign Secretary Mike Pompeo wrote in a statement on Thursday evening.

“We continue to thank the US law enforcement, military and intelligence agencies for their tireless efforts to hold the perpetrators accountable. We continue to mourn the loss of Amb. Chris Stevens, Glen Doherty, Sean Smith and Tyrone Woods. Everyone has sacrificed their lives to promote American ideals. Their colleagues who serve today around the world continue this important work in the same spirit and in their honor. “

Al-Imam, who was captured in Libya in 2017, was sentenced to a maximum of 35 years in prison, according to the New York Times.

“We are disappointed with the verdict based on allegations the jury did not believe,” Al-Imam attorney Matthew J. Peed wrote in an email to The Times. “The judge found that Mr. Al-Imam played a minor role in these events and had no encouraging animations towards America. We look forward to an appeal and hope that those who are really responsible for this attack will be brought to justice . “

