TONGI, Bangladesh – Hundreds of thousands of Muslims raised their hands and prayed for the well-being of the world when they joined one last Sunday of prayer while completing a three-day Muslim congregation near the capital of Bangladesh.

The Biswa Ijtema, or World Congregation of Muslims, is one of the largest gatherings of Muslim lovers, held on the sandy banks of the Turag River in Tongi, just north of Dhaka.

The congregation, believed to have started in 1949 as a gathering of Sunni Muslim preachers, draws hundreds of thousands from Bangladesh and abroad. The meeting is apolitical and the sermons are about an interpretation of Islam that advocates peace, harmony and brotherhood.

“Oh my Allah, please save Muslims, please pour your blessings, please end all bloodshed with your blessings,” cried an imam who led the final prayer. Many of the devotees burst into tears in search of blessings.

Security was strict, with desks setting up watchtowers, control rooms, and CCTV. The second phase of the meeting starts on Friday.

