Muslims in India say the police are using violence against them: NPR

Protesters protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act near Jamia Millia Islamia on December 15 in New Delhi.

Sanjeev Verma / Hindustan Times via Getty Images



Hide caption

Switch subtitles

Sanjeev Verma / Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Sanjeev Verma / Hindustan Times via Getty Images

When Aysha Renna decided last month to demonstrate against the new Indian Citizenship Law on her college campus in New Delhi, she never thought that this could be dangerous.

Throughout India, students from other universities organized similar rallies against the Citizenship Amendment Act – a key policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu government. The law offers amnesty to undocumented migrants from three neighboring countries with a Muslim majority – but only if they are not Muslims. Critics say excluding Muslims introduces a religious test for Indian citizenship that violates the secularism enshrined in the Indian constitution.

On December 15, Renna and hundreds of her classmates marched on the campus of Jamia Millia Islamia, a historically Muslim university, and waved protest banners when they were attacked by the police. They avoided a barricade and took a different path “because we wanted to make it a peaceful thing,” she recalls. “But what we saw next was total brutality. The police started chasing and beating the demonstrators.”

The video of these clashes went viral. In one, Renna, wearing a maroon headscarf, shouts “Back off!” at the police station and waved a finger at police officers when they hit a male student with batons. More than 100 people were injured that day.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hx2WBRTVjw0 (/ embed)

Caption TK



AP / VOA / YouTube

Youtube



Since then, 22-year-old Renna has been a familiar face in anti-government protests that have been taking place across India for more than six weeks: a Muslim woman who stands up to the Indian authorities and is seen as a symbol for all students who protest against the new law.

“I protest as a person, I protest as a Muslim, I protest as an Indian – and as a woman,” says Renna. “This (law) is aimed at the Muslim community,” she says, warning that it could set a precedent “to attack all of India’s minorities.”

Aysha Renna, 22, a history student at Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi, sits in front of a graffiti wall on campus. The video in which Renna yells at the police when she beat her classmates on December 15 has gone viral, and Renna has become an icon of the Indian student protest movement.

Lauren Frayer / NPR



Hide caption

Switch subtitles

Lauren Frayer / NPR

Demonstrations in communities of all faiths have broken out across India since mid-December. The largest police raids took place in predominantly Muslim areas, and human rights organizations state that the police have used excessive force.

More than two dozen people have been killed in anti-CAA protests since parliament passed the new citizenship law on December 11th. Most deaths occurred in India’s largest state, Uttar Pradesh, north of the capital. The vast majority of those killed were Muslims, although Hindu protests – India’s majority religion – and members of other religious communities included.

Murals on the outer walls of the Jamia Millia Islamia campus in New Delhi, where students have protested a new citizenship law that excludes Muslim refugees.

Lauren Frayer / NPR



Hide caption

Switch subtitles

Lauren Frayer / NPR

This raises questions as to whether the police have acted against Muslim demonstrators because of their beliefs.

“He didn’t understand why people were demonstrating”

In an impoverished Muslim enclave in Meerut, a city with 1.5 million inhabitants in Uttar Pradesh, Nafisa and her daughter-in-law Reshma are sitting cross-legged on a bed, both veiled and crying. The windowless bedroom is painted deep blue and the walls are covered in dirt. An infant is sleeping next to them under the covers.

They mourn the death of Nafisa’s 28-year-old son Mohammed Mohsin, who was shot outside her home on December 20, when anti-government protests raged a block away.

“He was illiterate. He didn’t understand why people were demonstrating,” says Nafisa, sighing between the sobs. Her son “just went out to collect hay for his cattle when the police shot him.”

She and her daughter-in-law have not yet told Reshma and Mohsin’s four-year-old son, but they plan to tell the child very soon. He thinks his father is gone to buy toys, says Nafisa.

Five other men were shot in Meerut on the same day. In this religiously mixed city, where more Muslims live than in many other Indian cities, Muslim residents are concentrated in a narrow tangle of unpaved alleys near a market square in the city center. More wealthy Hindus usually live in the suburbs of Meerut.

Nafisa, who has a name, holds a photo of her son Mohammed Mohsin with his son, who is now four years old. Mohsin was shot outside the family home in Meerut last month.

Lauren Frayer / NPR



Hide caption

Switch subtitles

Lauren Frayer / NPR

Lauren Frayer / NPR

All those killed were Muslims. Her families blame the police for admitting that they fired live rounds near demonstrators on December 20.

Indian police have accused the demonstrators of violence and alleged that hundreds of officers in Uttar Pradesh were injured, including dozens of gunshot wounds. Local media could only document one such case. The police claim that any violence by personnel was a last resort that was used only for self-defense.

“The demonstrators became violent. They threw stones at us and set things on fire. They themselves had guns and shot at us first,” said Uttar Pradesh Police Director General, O.P. Singh, the Indian NDTV last month. “So we had no choice.”

NPR could not find any witnesses in Meerut who were shot at directly on December 20. It is not known that a police officer has been tried or reprimanded for the deaths.

In a speech on December 15, Modi blamed his political opponents and their allies for the violence against CAA protests. He said those responsible for alleged arsonists were “recognizable by their clothing” – which many interpreted as evidence of Muslim clothing.

Muslims “just want to lower their heads”

Police arrested thousands of people at anti-CAA rallies in Uttar Pradesh, including at least 15 in Meerut. In at least 15 districts, the authorities temporarily turned off the Internet and imposed curfews.

The state government of Uttar Pradesh has notified at least 230 detainees and warned of property confiscation to punish public property damage during the demonstrations.

Bano, who has a name, says her 17-year-old son Amjad flew a kite near her home in Meerut during the protests on December 20 when a scatter ball pierced his hand. The family took him to a local hospital.

Bano (left), who has a name, and her daughter stand in front of their house in Meerut. Another Bano child, 17-year-old Amjad, was wounded by the police last month and then arrested and charged with inciting violence. The family says he is innocent.

Lauren Frayer / NPR



Hide caption

Switch subtitles

Lauren Frayer / NPR

“The police came to the hospital shortly after he was admitted and stayed with him 24 hours a day, even when he used the toilet,” recalls the 38-year-old Bano. “They assured me that I didn’t have to worry. Just have him treated and take him home,” they said.

But the police arrested Amjad as soon as he was released. His mother was told that he had 19 charges, including riots and attempted murder. The family insists that he is innocent. The neighbors pooled money to get a lawyer for him, Bano says. She is afraid that her son’s hand will not heal properly in prison. Amjad had recently left school to take a job in a shoe store.

“How can we survive without his wages?” Bano is crying. “How will he ever make a living?”

Dane Ahmed, who works in a Meerut sofa upholstery store, said his father asked him not to join a crowd of demonstrators outside a local mosque on December 20. When a gunfire broke out, he was at home and watched people fled down the street.

He has a hard time believing that one of his neighbors would attack the police, he says. And he believes that the police shot indiscriminately into his densely populated, mostly Muslim quarter and did not target or intentionally attack anyone.

“The Muslims in this city just want to bow their heads. They’re afraid. They don’t want to fight each other,” says Ahmed, 23. “Most of them don’t even have time or desire to protest. They just want to.” to take care of their families. “

“They target Muslims”

The Saleem Siddiqui consulting office is directly opposite a bullet-strewn house.

“The police have used excessive force in Muslim areas like this,” he says. “You’re trying to intimidate.”

Siddiqui earned his living helping his neighbors – many of whom are illiterate and illiterate – to apply for grocery cards or government ID cards. But since the shootings last month, he’s been a full-time bereavement counselor – helping families apply for post-mortem reports and death certificates.

“India’s founding fathers have included equality in our constitution, but it seems that this government is moving away from it,” he says. “I’m worried that our democracy is at risk.”

Back on the Jamia Millia campus in New Delhi, Aysha Renna’s cell phone buzzes continuously. Since the video of her abuse police went viral on December 15, students have stopped her on campus to congratulate her. She regularly gives media interviews and goes on a lecture tour this week.

“I’m a student and I now have a platform. I’m not afraid,” she says. “But did you hear what happened in Uttar Pradesh? You target Muslims there. Unlike us students, the locals are so much more scared.”

They are afraid, she says, “because their lives are not safe at all.”

NPR producer Sushmita Pathak contributed to this report.