Muslims in fear as police become cracked in the heart of India paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The government, which says the protests are orchestrated by its opponents, has responded by banning meetings of more than four people and partially closing the internet to make it harder to organize and hold activists. Police have used batons, tear gas and sometimes live ammunition against demonstrators, killing at least 23 people across the country.

The hard action is the hardest in the core state of Uttar Pradesh, where Muslims make up 20% of the population of 200 million.

Relatives of eight of the 16 people who died on December 20 told the AP that their relatives had been killed by police fire. The police deny the use of weapons, but a smartphone video from the AP shows an officer shooting at demonstrators in Meerut and residents of the city said they saw guns shooting that day from the police.

Five people died in Meerut, the highest toll anywhere that day. The city, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) northeast of New Delhi, was teeming with people marching to a market intersection to protest after Friday prayers, the residents said.

Initially, people came in two and three from the narrow streets of the city. A crowd of 30 to 40 formed. Half an hour later the number had risen to hundreds. By the time the police arrived in protective gear, the meeting had become a buzzing town.

Soon officers resorted to club cargo and tear gas. Several residents said that this was followed by gunfire, forcing people to run for safety. Hours later, the city came in with a tragic news: five men had died of gunshot wounds.

Mohammad Naseem said he was standing next to his 45-year-old friend, Zaheer Ahmed, when a hail of bullets that he said was from the police tore over their heads.

Naseem said his friend was puffing on a cigarette next to a shop front when he saw him fall aside. “When the sound of bullets stopped, I went closer to check on him and he was dead,” he said.

Police said they only used non-lethal weapons to spread the crowd.

“We didn’t even shoot in many areas,” said the state’s best police officer, Om Prakash Singh. “Protesters used illegal weapons to shoot at the police,” he said, and the victims were caught in the crossfire.

Residents in Meerut and Nehtaur say that death was followed by police action, which increased fear among Muslims. Others offered similar accounts elsewhere in the state, led by police killings and vandalism. The police deny the charge.

CCTV surveillance videos and images from Meerut mobile phones show officers who destroy cars and motorcycles, break house windows and drag people into the street after arrests. The police also saw that CCTV cameras were destroyed in one place.

Competing stories about the violence illustrate the brewing tensions in a state led by a hard Hindu monk, Yogi Adityanath, who has requested revenge on demonstrators.

A day before death, he told reporters that those who destroy public property in protests should pay compensation.

Many believe that Adityanath, Prime Minister of Modi, follows the path of Hindu nationalism.

Activists who visited the state on investigative missions days after death accused the police of a “terror” and “brutally focused” on Muslims.

“For the state, Muslims are like insects. They kill us at will, “said Anwar Usmani, whose cousin Mohammad Sulaiman was killed in Nehtaur.

Many Muslims say Modi’s landslide re-election earlier this year has encouraged him. His government has enabled the police to declare persons terrorists solely on the basis of accusations; the partial autonomy of Kashmir, the only Muslim majority in India, withdrawn; and implemented a civilian registry in the northeastern state of Assam that excluded 2 million people, including many Muslims.

In Muzaffarnagar, a city 60 kilometers from Meerut, 74-year-old Haji Anwaar Ilahi said dozens of police officers who invaded his four-story home on the night of December 20, “destroying everything that came their way. “

His grandchildren examined what they said was evidence of police vandalism: a transparent police stick left in a pile of electronics, broken crockery, and torn books.

Sheikh Saaliq, The Associated Press