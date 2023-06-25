Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg Tease Potential Cage Fight

In what seems to be an unexpected event, Elon Musk, the billionaire head of Tesla, and Mark Zuckerberg, the leader of Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, have both expressed interest in fighting each other in a cage match. Musk initiated the tease via his Twitter handle, expressing that he was “up for a cage fight” with Zuckerberg. Responding, Zuckerberg posted a screenshot of Musk’s tweet captioned “Send me location.” Following the exchange, Musk designated the “Vegas Octagon” as the potential venue for the unlikely showdown. The Octagon, a competition mat, and fenced-in area, is commonly associated with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Teasing the Fight

In jest, Musk, who is approaching his 52nd birthday, tweeted about his move, which he humorously termed ‘The Walrus,’ where he would merely lie on top of his opponent and do nothing. He supplemented his tweet with short video clips of walruses, hinting that his challenge might not be entirely serious. Regarding his fitness regime, Musk admitted to almost never working out except for lifting his kids and throwing them in the air.

Zuckerberg’s Martial Arts Foray

Meanwhile, 39-year-old Zuckerberg has been actively training in mixed martial arts (MMA) and even emerged victorious in recent jiu-jitsu tournaments. His training and the age advantage he holds over Musk lead some to believe that the Meta boss might stand a good chance of winning if the match ever happens. Zuckerberg stands at approximately 5ft 7, significantly smaller than Musk, who is around 6ft tall. Despite Musk’s size advantage, his lack of formal training might put him at a disadvantage against Zuckerberg, who’s been training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu for 18 months.

Track Records of the Two Billionaires

Elon Musk is known for his eccentric pronouncements and actions, with a history of making statements that often don’t materialize. In 2017, he claimed to have received verbal government approval for a hyperloop system to connect various major cities, but this hasn’t materialized yet. In 2018, regulatory action forced him to step down as Tesla’s chair after a tweet stating he planned to take the firm private. However, Musk has also been true to his word in certain instances. For instance, he stepped down as Twitter’s CEO this year following a poll favoring his resignation.

Zuckerberg’s Martial Arts Journey

Zuckerberg, on the other hand, has been active in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and other martial arts competitions, gaining considerable respect for stepping into this arena at nearly 40 years old. Despite reports that Zuckerberg was once defeated in a tournament, most observers believed he simply tapped out, losing the match.

Analyst Predictions

Given the hype, experts weighed in with their predictions. The size advantage certainly goes to Musk, standing six feet tall and weighing between 180-200 pounds, compared to Zuckerberg’s 5ft 7 frame and weight of around 155 pounds. If the fight were to be sanctioned, a catchweight battle might be necessary, with Zuckerberg gaining weight and Musk losing some. While Zuckerberg’s age and training give him certain advantages, Elon’s size, and weight might offset these. Zuckerberg’s younger age, martial arts training, and athleticism gained from fencing in college could play to his benefit. Musk, despite not actively keeping up with his training, could leverage his physical advantage and surprise with some previously unseen skills.

The Reality of the Showdown

Even with all this speculation and potential betting odds, the chances of this fight actually happening seem slim. Despite their expressed willingness, these billionaires’ professional responsibilities and commitments might supersede their enthusiasm for a showdown in the Octagon. Nonetheless, the potential event has certainly sparked interest and excitement among followers of both tech moguls.

Concluding Thoughts

Although the proposed cage match might not actually come to fruition, the discussion provides an intriguing intersection of technology and martial arts. With UFC President Dana White acknowledging the seriousness of the two billionaires, this speculative event has certainly given tech enthusiasts and UFC fans an unexpected shared talking point. For more information on UFC and its events, continue to follow this space. In the end, this entertaining prospect showcases the human side of these iconic tech figures, reminding us that they are, beyond their business personas, individuals with interests, hobbies, and a healthy sense of humor.