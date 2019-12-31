Musicians reflect on 2019 and look forward to 2020 on social media

Loading...

Today is December 31st, which brings us to a crossroads. It's the last day of 2019 and this decade, but 2020 and the coming decade are so temptingly close that it almost feels like it has already started. A lot has happened in the past year (and the nine years before) and there is a lot to hope for in the coming days. Musicians had similar thoughts as some of them think on social media about what they have achieved this year / decade and what they hope to do in the coming years.

For example, Megan Thee Stallion will not be bullshit next year. She wrote: "I just don't like you and I won't hide it in 2020. Bye."

I just don't like bitches and I won't hide it until 2020, bye

– HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) December 30, 2019

Clairo declared 2019 "BEST YEAR OF (HER) LIFE", and she certainly has reason to celebrate: her debut album Immunity was loved by critics, she made some TV appearances and toured with Tame Impala.

In the meantime, Charli XCX announced its goals for 2020: “New Year's resolutions… ??? To experience more adventures (hence this cool helmet picture), to become vegetarian, to make 2 albums and to always take my vitamins. "

The end of a year and a decade … many thanks to all of these releases for their kind words about my songs! 💗💗💗 It means the world … here is more where that came from in 2020 ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/SpQSvN0EES

– Carly Rae Jepsen (@carlyraejepsen) December 20, 2019

PT1. THANKS FOR 2019! I've tried to put it all in two posts, but I'm so grateful for everything I've got this year. Thank you for supporting me and still being there while I finished this new record. Thank you for allowing me to be myself. Pic.twitter.com / W723VsZzBe

– DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA), December 31, 2019

… I thank you for the very best of times, all the lessons you have learned, the people who brought them into my life and the memories that I can keep forever. I am so thankful and looking forward to 2020! I love you… new music v soon❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/RQV9nhACl6

– DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA), December 31, 2019

this decade …

I made history. I have reached the highest heights. Lows. I bounced back from things I thought I could never do that nobody else did. I saved my family. I started a new one. Fewer words than usual. 2020 feels louder in action. Thank God for everything. 🙏🏼

– Kehlani (@Kehlani), December 30, 2019

new decade

I just hope to love more. listen more. to run to get right when I'm more wrong. forgive more. dream more. want more. more joy versus happiness. more fearlessness versus comfort.

– Kehlani (@Kehlani), December 30, 2019

I am so overwhelmed by this year. Thank you to everyone who believed in us. It's just the beginning … again.

– kevin jonas (@ kevinjonas) December 29, 2019

I saw someone say "you year" and I really like this shit. So happy, YOU year after year

– TACOBELLA (@Rico_nastyy), December 31, 2019

and seriously. thank you very much. I feel incredibly blessed to have spent the past decade writing and sharing this music with you. Everything comes from a real place and always will be. The world can discuss which genre it belongs to. That is not my concern.

– Dan Reynolds (@DanReynolds), December 31, 2019

