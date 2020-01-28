Musician Neil Young Says Steve Jobs Would Support Dissension Of MacBook Pro

Musician Neil Young described the audio quality of the MacBook Pro as that of a Fisher-Price toy. He also claimed that Steve Jobs once told him Apple was not about quality.

Young made the remarks in response to Apple’s celebration of emerging artists using the MacBook Pro to record their music…

His comments were made in an interview with the Verge.

It’s a shit. Are you kidding? It’s Fisher-Price quality. It’s like Captain Kangaroo, your new engineer. MacBook Pro? What are you talking about? You can’t get anything out of this thing. The only way to remove it is to put it on. And if you put it on, you can’t remove it because the DAC is not good in the MacBook Pro. So you have to use an external DAC and do a bunch of things to make up for the problems with the MacBook Pro since they aren’t about quality. They target consumerism.

This is what Steve Jobs told me. He said to me exactly this: “We make products for consumers, not quality”. So they don’t want audio quality. They don’t want to spend a lot of time on it. Audio quality – for your reference and for anyone listening – is deeper than visual quality.

You can look at things and think that you see everything with high resolution everything you look at in a picture. But the real audio dimension is so deep, and there’s so much data out there if you want to capture it all – in the echo and the smoothness and the volume and the difference as things get degraded and become smaller and smaller as they disappear. It’s part of the beauty of the sound, and the beauty of the music based on that is that you can hear every detail.

Now when you talk about doing this on a MacBook Pro, it makes me feel bad.

Young has a few areas to rectify regarding audio quality and Apple. First, he is one of the founders of the unfortunate high-resolution music player Pono. Second, he promotes a book telling the story of his creation: To Feel the Music: A Songwriter’s Mission to Save High-Quality Audio (available on iBooks and Amazon).

Pono was a niche product rather launched on a market with much cheaper alternatives. It is said to have sold only in the tens of thousands and was later abandoned. Young mainly accused the labels of wanting to charge more for high-resolution music, but also claimed that Apple was partly to blame.

Last year, when Omnifone, our download partner, was bought and closed without notice by Apple, we started working with another company to create the same download store. But the more we worked on it, the more we realized how difficult it would be to recreate what we had and how expensive it was to make it work.

