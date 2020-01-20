Folk songwriter David Olney died of an obvious heart attack on Saturday at a music festival in Florida.

Scott Miller, another musician on stage with Olney at the 30A Songwriters Festival in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, posted on Facebook that Only was playing a song when he fell silent.

“David was playing a song when he paused, said ‘I’m sorry’ and put his chin to his chest. He never dropped his guitar or fell off his chair. It was as easy and gentle as he was,” wrote Miller , “We brought him down and did our best to resuscitate him until the emergency services arrived.”

A statement on Olney’s website confirmed his death. He was 71 years old.

Olney’s music career began in the early 1970s and he released more than 20 solo albums. Born in Rhode Island, Lincoln moved to Nashville in 1973 and lived there for the rest of his life.

Olney’s songs have been covered by other musicians such as Emmylou Harris, Del McCoury, Linda Ronstadt, Steve Young and others.

Olney’s death occurred on Saturday evening hours after he made a short appearance on the local radio station WUWF for the “Acoustic Interlude” segment. The video of this show was posted on YouTube.

