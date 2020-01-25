MusiCares opens the Grammys 2020 weekend with the Aerosmith award

January 25, 2020 | 5:17 p.m.

1 of

16

Joe Perry, Steven Tyler, Joey Kramer, Brad Whitford and Tom Hamilton from Aerosmith receive the “Person of the Year” award from MusiCares.

Getty Images

2 of

16

Channing Tatum and Jessie J grin on the red carpet at MusiCares.

Getty Images

3 of

16

The Jonas Brothers appear on stage at MusiCares.

Getty Images

4 of

16

John Legend, Alice Cooper and Russell Brand backstage at MusiCares.

Getty Images

5 of

16

Yola takes part in the gala of the Person of the Year from MusiCares. Yola has numerous Grammys to offer, including Best New Artist, Best American Roots Performance, Best American Roots Song and Best Americana Album.

Getty Images

6 of

16

Melissa Etheridge performs on stage at MusiCares.

Getty Images

7 of

16

Steven Tyler performs on stage with Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper during MusiCares.

Getty Images

8 of

16

Gary Clark Jr. and Nicole Trunfio visit MusiCares.

Getty Images

9 of

16

John Legend performs on stage during MusiCares. He is nominated for a Grammy in Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album and Best Rap / Sung Performance.

Getty Images

10 of

16

Rick Springfield, Gavin DeGraw, Sammy Hagar and Kevin Cronin from REO Speedwagon visit the MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Aerosmith.

Sipa United States

11 of

16

Honoree Steven Tyler from Aerosmith and H.E.R. while MusiCares perform on stage. THEIR. is nominated for Grammys in the categories “Record of the Year”, “Album of the Year”, “Song of the Year”, “Best R&B Performance” and “Best R&B Song”.

Getty Images

12 of

16

Kesha goes on the red carpet for MusiCares.

EPA

13 of

16

Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl appears on the stage of the MusiCares Person of the Year, which Aerosmith honors.

Getty Images

14 of

16

Jason Mraz makes a political statement of fashion on the MusiCares red carpet.

EPA

15 of

16

Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes take part in the MusiCares Person of the Year, which Aerosmith honors.

Getty Images

16 of

16

Daxx Nielsen, Tom Petersson, Rick Nielsen, Robin Zander and Robin Taylor Zander Jr. from Cheap Trick are pictured on the red carpet at MusiCares.

MEGA Agency