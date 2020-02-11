Musicals win a lot at the London Brickenden Awards for local theater

The London musical theater community sings a cheerful tune after dominating this year’s Brickenden Awards.

More than 300 gathered for the annual London Theater celebration at Wolf Performance Hall on Monday to celebrate last year’s best productions and to learn that next year’s prizes would be extended to honor musicals, comedy and dramas separately, with musicals who get different new categories.

Excluding youth theater, musicals have won eight out of 12 awards that are not genre specific, including the choice of people, an outstanding male and female lead, male supporting role, light, sound, costumes and set design.

Joe Recchia, who won an outstanding lighting design, said, “The theater in London is going great.”

“But there are so many people struggling to cast, for crews and locations, but it’s so exciting because there are so many opportunities to participate,” said Recchia, who has been involved in the theater scene for ten years.

Laura Sepulveda, who had four nominations, including three for set design (Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical, The Wedding Singer and Susannah) won for Matilda.

“It’s about celebrating each other and the year we were together, a celebration of everyone’s hard work,” said Sepulveda.

Aidan Thomas hosted the prizes, which lit up the crowd with her sometimes hilarious observations and chatter, keeping a nice pace and smiling on people’s faces.

Melissa Metler, who played Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd, won the Brickenden Award for outstanding female actor in a leading role. (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

“The musicals were generally the high point,” said Jane Hanbuch, chairman of the board of the Brickenden Awards. “One of the things that the members of the jury found difficult is the narrow categories of prizes, and that is why we bring in prizes for director of a musical, protagonist and actress in a musical and choreography.”

London Fringe will also be recognized at the 2021 event, with a prize for excellent original local production.

“Our overall goal remains to improve and expand our nominations so that we can recognize the artistic community and the incredible work they do,” says Hanbuch.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber or Fleet Street, a joint production of Allswell Productions and Musical Theater Productions, brought home an excellent musical, lead actress and the People’s Choice Award.

Ronald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical, from Original Kids Theater Co., received awards for outstanding actor (Andrew Rethazi), set design (Laura Sepulveda) and costume (Becky Lenko and Pat Brocksom).

Musical Theater Productions won excellent light and sound design nodes.

Jesus Christ Superstar from Pacheco Theater was honored for his excellent supporting role (Chris Wood).

The production of Theater Aezir from The Laramie Project had an excellent director (Hailey Hill) and an excellent drama.

“As someone who has seen hundreds of shows over the years, I am always impressed by the passion, creativity and dedication that all these theater companies bring to their performances,” Handbuch said. “I hope other Londoners recognize and experience our local theater.”

[email protected]

Twitter.com/JoeBatLFPress

The Brickenden Award Winners 2019

Excellent comedy: Bakersfield Mist, Calithumpian Theater Collective

Excellent light design: Joe Recchia, The Wedding Singer

Excellent sound design: Andrew Rethazi and Steve Allen, The Wedding Singer

Excellent youth musical:Seussical the Musical, London Youth Theater Education (LYTE)

Excellent youth drama: The Wolves, LYTE

Excellent set design: Laura Sepulveda, Matalda the Musical by Roald Dahl

Excellent female actor in a supporting role: Margot Stothers, clean slate

Excellent male actor in a supporting role: Chris Wood, Jesus Christ Superstar

Excellent suit design: Becky Lenko and Pat Brocksom, Matalda the Musical by Roald Dahl

Excellent makeup: Eva Mien, Susannah

Chris Doty award: Sookie Mei

Excellent original script: Stefannie Flannigan, Dirt

Excellent musical: Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber or Fleet Street, Allswell Productions and Musical Theater Productions

Excellent youth actor: Sydney Thompson, The Wolves

Excellent youth actor: Tanner Hamlin, Seussical the Musical

Excellent female actor in a leading role: Melissa Metler, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber or Fleet Street

Excellent male actor in a leading role: Andrew Rethazi, Matilda The Musical by Roald Dahl

Excellent director: Hailey Hill, The Laramie Project

Excellent drama: The Laramie Project, Theater Aezir

The choice of the people: Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber or Fleet Street, Allswell Productions and Musical Theater Productions