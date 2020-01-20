CHICAGO – The Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago celebrates the 50th anniversary of a program to honor African Americans’ achievements in science, technology, engineering, art and medicine and to encourage young people to reach those areas to consider.

The Black Creativity program started in 1970. This year’s event focuses on innovation.

The program starts on Monday and runs until 1 March.

The program includes practical activities for school groups and a museum exhibition with more than 200 works by black artists. The museum has also planned a career event on February 29, focusing on black artists, scientists and engineers working in Chicago.

“As an institution that welcomes so many families and students, it is crucial to emphasize African American leaders who create real change in their field and within their communities, and inspire young people to add their own ideas to the legacy of African-American innovation, “said David Mosena, president and chief executive officer of the museum.

