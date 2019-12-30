Museum presents "tattooed and tenacious" – The Reporter

Loading...

There was a time when a tattoo meant you were in the Navy. Or in jail. Or the circus.

Before this seemingly disastrous moment in the history of body art, and then incorporated into acceptability, tattoos were respected and often showed women.

"Tattooed and tenacious: women inked in the history of California" tells "tattoos" of women through photographs and personal stories, with the Vallejo Historical and Naval Museum its last stop from January 4 to February 4. 29, complemented by contemporary photos of S.N. from Vallejo Jacobson

For many women, tattoos have to do with color. (Courtesy photo – S.N. Jacobson)

The exhibition reveals the mostly unknown history of women and tattoos before World War II, while highlighting how far women and tattoos have come.

Themes on display include: Native ink, Rich women and tattoo madness, Circus tattooed ladies, Female tattoo artists, Tattoo mechanics and Tattoo after World War II.

Jim Kern, executive director of the naval museum, believes the exhibition will be a success.

"Vallejo obviously has many tattoo shops, so there is a considerable audience there," Kern said. "In addition, our naval history reflects the theme of the exhibition that the tattoo has a long tradition and is not just a contemporary fashion, even, or perhaps especially, among women."

Amy Cohen is the curator of the installation, the tenth of "Tattooed & Tenacious."

Five years have passed since the exhibition debuted in Hayward and Cohen said it has been "very fun" to take history to small museums, libraries and cultural centers with limited resources.

"I love it because I have seen people change their perspective on tattoos and the people who have them," Cohen said by phone on Monday.

Tattoos were "much more accepted before the 1950s," Cohen said, but "some people gave them a bad reputation" when gangs and prisons used tattoos.

Going to the mainstream "with many artists at the top of their game" has helped silence the stereotype, Cohen said, emphasizing that California has a long tradition of tattoos among Native American women.

The photographer of Vallejo S.N. Jacobson's photographs of women with tattoos complement "Tattooed and tenacious: women inked in the history of California." (Courtesy photo – S.N. Jacobson)

Cohen has a personal interest in the subject. She has six tattoos, although nothing scandalous, she said, laughing that "my father at first asked me if I was a cyclist or rebel."

"People have many different reasons" for tattooing, "Cohen said." Everyone is valid … and, hopefully, they are safe. "

Native American women commonly had tattoos, mainly on the chin, often as a rite of initiation or to identify a tribe.

"Women in many California tribes really maintained that tradition," Cohen said, adding that tattoos also made their way among upper-class Victorian women (note: Caucasian), using tattoos under tall necklaces or corsets.

Cohen said "it is still quite constant" that women get tattoos for aesthetic reasons "like all mine. I like images."

Tattoos for men or women are trending, Cohen acknowledged, fascinated by her own research behind the exhibition.

"It was great for me to discover it," he said, believing that for many visitors "it is exciting to see" the exhibition that documents the role of women in tattoos.

Cohen said there will be 30 historical photos at the Vallejo Historical and Naval Museum. Kern said the Vallejo Culture and Arts Commission grant allowed expansion to include photos of Jacobson of "more than 20 of Vallejo's inked women."

"There is a great component there," said Cohen, excited that Kern has located the project.

“I love it when people highlight local women who do an amazing job. We can see how far these women have come, ”said Cohen.

Not much different from most efforts made in the late 19th or early 20th century, "it was difficult for women to get tattoos," Cohen said.

"Most learn because they are taught by a boyfriend or husband," he said.

Cohen believes there is a "cultural change" in tattoos.

"Younger people of any culture seem to accept tattoos," he said.

Cohen attends the “Tattooed and Tenacious” exhibits when possible, although many are out of the area and out of state. She smiles when she hears comments from visitors.

"People show up after the tour:" I'm not going to get a tattoo yet, but I understand why my grandmother had one, "Cohen said. "We are seeing that change of perspective."

As a historian, Cohen said she is "eager to discover" the direction tattoos and tattoos will take in the next 20 years, especially in the Bay Area.

"We are flush with tattooists. There is a rich culture here," Cohen said.

Back to Kern No, he said, he doesn't have a tattoo, "but recently we joked that maybe I should have the museum logo on my back. That way I could discard it as a business expense."

The exhibition "Tattooed and tenacious: women inked in the history of California" will be held from January 4 to February 4. 29 at the Vallejo Historical and Naval Museum, 734 Marin St., Vallejo. For more information, visit vallejomuseum.net.