Museum of Fine Arts celebrates 150th anniversary

Updated: 11:21 AM EST February 4, 2020

For decades, the exhibits at Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts have inspired millions of visitors. Volunteers and staff, past and present, met on Monday to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the museum. “About 700 employees and 1,300 volunteers who enable the museum to do everything it does today,” said MFA Deputy Director and chief brand officer Katie Getchell. MFA, founded in 1870, was originally located in Copley Square until it returned to Huntington Avenue in 1909. “The managers wanted to open the museum to the whole world, and that’s why when you look around the gallery where we are, you see artworks that are 6,000 to 7,000 years old,” MFA historian Maureen Melton said. The museum’s collection comprises nearly half a million works of art and welcomes more than 1 million visitors a year. In honor of the 150th anniversary, the MFA offers free admission on Wednesday and additional parties are planned throughout the year. “Because it opened their doors to the entire world in 1870, we want to make sure that we open our doors to all of Boston and beyond,” Melton said.

For decades, exhibitions at the Boston or Museum of Fine Arts have inspired millions of visitors.

Volunteers and staff, past and present, gathered on Monday to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the museum.

“About 700 employees and 1,300 volunteers who enable the museum to do everything it does today,” said MFA Deputy Director and chief brand officer Katie Getchell.

Founded in 1870, MFA was originally located in Copley Square until it moved to its current home on Huntington Avenue in 1909.

“The managers wanted to open the museum to the whole world, and that’s why when you look around the gallery where we are, you see artworks that are 6,000 to 7,000 years old,” said MFA historian Maureen Melton.

The museum’s collection comprises nearly half a million works of art and receives more than 1 million visitors annually.

In honor of the 150th anniversary, the MFA offers free admission on Wednesday and additional parties are planned throughout the year.

“Because it opened their doors to the entire world in 1870, we want to make sure that we open our doors to all of Boston and beyond,” Melton said.

. [TagsToTranslate] Boston