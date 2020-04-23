Muscietti Bar Blues Producer Updates On Movie Status

Despite rumors that Ezra Moore’s film and career were dead in the water, producer of The Flash says it’s still happening.

Barbara Muschietti, sister and co-director of IT director Andy Muschietti, confirmed on Instagram that the film is working and work has begun.

RELATED: Artist Replaces Ezra Ram with S-Man: First Grade actor Lucas until light

The DC News on Twitter tweeted a picture of Mushcietti’s speech to supporters in Spanish.

Barbara Muschietti, the producer of The Flash and Andy Muschietti’s sister, confirmed via Instagram that they have already started making the film. pic.twitter.com/NTQx6XxceM

– DC News (@ DCMovieNews2), April 19, 2020

This should dispel reports of speculation and speculation that the jerk has been dumped, or at least Ezra Miles will not be blamed for the role following a video of an incident he waved and slapped. A woman’s face to the ground at a bar. Iceland emerges.

You all: Nothing surprises me in 2020 anymore

Ezra mill: pic.twitter.com/TjCNjqai0L

– @ (@itsjustanx) April 6, 2020

However, since then Facebook player Mikey Sutton has accused Warner Bros of wanting to do it with Miller and plans for an unprecedented Flash feature.

Related: Warner Bros. New Rumors Ready to make a movie with or without “Ezra Miles.”

Andy Signore at Fandom Wire is more optimistic, saying: “No decision has yet been made regarding the mill, but” the plan is well underway and will move fast … with or without “

Geeks Worldwide’s KC Walsh has gone one step further. He claimed on Twitter that there was something worse to say about Miller for him being fired from a job without consideration at the studio.

Except for something worse and damaging to H. Ramil, L. isn’t rewarding him, and it’s not something they’re considering right now, pic.twitter.com/XvWCzkJwoD

– @Kedwell (@TheComixKid) April 14, 2020

Walsh added that the lack of charges meant there were no shootings. EGGER will probably never be removed from fluorescence or friespins, as some believe.

People do not lose jobs like this unless they are accused of a crime

– @Kedwell (@TheComixKid) April 14, 2020

In addition, he is not under investigation, but the petition for his release from the film was started by fans who felt his actions were unreasonable and justified in his dismissal. .

Related: The new rumor gives details on light films, including a female mirror master

The Flash release was changed from July to June 2022 as part of the DC film reshuffle due to delays, locking and locking.

Based on Flashpoint, but with a different version than we expected, according to director Andy Muschietti, it is expected to restart the DC universe in order for WB to retain what they like from Zack Snyder.

(Visited 44 times 44 times today)