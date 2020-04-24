Muschamp Tab Des Kitchings as a running back

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Des Kitchings has been named a running coach at the University of South Carolina, the head football coach Will Muschamp announced today following the support of the school’s football coach. Bobby Bentley will return to provide solid training, while Joe Cox will announce Gamecock receivers in 2020.

“We’re excited to add that team to Des,” Coach Muschamp said. “I liked it during the interview process, with its athletic history and running back as well as its connection to the state of North Carolina, which should be a big advantage in recruitment. What everyone who works with him supports is that we are lucky to bring him back home. ”

Kitchings, a native of Wagener, S.C., has spent the last eight years coaching North Carolina State runners. He had other duties as a lockdown and coach in 2012, as a staff coordinator from 2014-18, as an assistant coach for offenses from 2016-18, as well as an offensive coordinator on offense. 2019.

Under the Kitchings tutelage, NC State produced a 1,000-yard touchdown run from 2016-18 for just the second time in school history. In 2016, Matthew Dayes was the 1,000-yard assistant at NC State since 2002, but in 2017 and 2018 starters Nyheim Hines and Reggie Gallaspy Jr., reached the line. Hines was named first-team All-ACC in 2017 after leading the conference in all-purpose yards, the first-ever Packers running back to win team honors from 2002, and was fourth-place finisher in the 2018 NFL Draft. .Gallaspy tied the NC State school record with 18 touchdowns in 2018, a mark that ranked fifth nationally.

“I was excited to come to South Carolina for so many reasons,” Kitchings said. One, to join Coach Muschamp and his staff. I was excited when I watched what they were doing to build the program, and I look forward to being part of the team. Secondly, I am happy to be back in my country. Personally, it has been a blessing to have my parents and my family in South Carolina. I’m proud of the home training, “Kitchings continued.” They’ve been very accommodating and there are some young players, who have back-to-back offers for what I want to expect and help the Gamecocks win games. “

Sixteen-year-old Kitchings coaching began with his son, Furman, working as a finisher and special teams coordinator from 2004-07. During his reign, the Paladins went 10-3 and took the conference title in 2004, and went on to the 2005 NCAA I-AA national semifinal.

His next stop was at the SEC, working with Vanderbilt from 2008-10, including one time as offensive coordinator. He was a key player in the development of freshman quarterback Warren Norman and Zac Stacy, who ranked 1-2 on the team in rushing in 2009, while Norman produced one of the SEC’s most successful quarterbacks. Prior to arriving at Raleigh, Kitchings spent a year (2011) in the Air Force when the Falcons ranked third nationally in rushing yards (314.8 yards per game) and rushing yards (43).

Kitchings is a receptionist / returning professional at Furman. As a senior in 1999, he helped the Paladins gain credibility in terms of foreign policy. He is among the regular school leaders on receptions and returns, with a total of 29.3 yards per return, the second-best score in conference history, including four conference records. He is a firm believer in all South Conference selections as a receiver and returner and earned All-American honors as a professional returner in 1999 after leading the NCAA I-AA division in return. The youngest daughter in the Furman Athletic Hall of Fame, Kitchings was selected by Kansas City in the 2000 NFL Draft, and spent four years in the squads and series of NFL squads.

Kitchings and his wife Heather have three children, Aiden, Ava and Austen.

With the addition of the Kitchings, both Bentley and Cox will be buying the same position they have in 2019, with Bentley talking about the finals, while Cox will lead the most receivers, as he did at Colorado State in the regular season. the past.

In his only season with a strong coach, Bentley spoke to Kyle Markway, who is a third-team all-time receiver with 32 receptions, along with Nick Musa, who added 17 catches for 158 yards.

With Colorado State in 2019 with Mike Bobo as head coach and Cox working on receivers, the Rams ranked 14th in the nation in passing offense, averaging 305.3 yards per game by air. Center receiver Warren Jackson gave up 111.9 points per game, fourth in the nation, and averaged 17 points with eight rebounds in 10 games. Good freshman wideout Dante Wright added 57 cats for 805 yards.

Coach Muschamp said, “It’s great to have coaches and staff who know their profession and can train in a variety of positions.” “Bobby did a fantastic job with a strong hand, while Joe had a special time with the Colorado State receivers.”

South Carolina Administrators: 2020:

Will- Muschamp Head Coach

Bobby Bentley Tight died Wenezde

Mike Bobo Offensive Coordinator / Quarterbacks Coach

Joe Cox Wide Receives Training

Des Kitchings is running back

Kyle Krantz Special Team Coordinator / Director of Defended Life

Mike Peterson Offensive Linebackers

Assistant Coach / Defensive Back Coach / Defensive Backs Coach

Coach Tracy Rocker Defensive Line Coach

Rod Wilson died in the game

Eric Wolford Off Line Coach