Murray says the ‘Big 3’ is the best, but you can’t choose the 1st place

Scot would have had more Grand Slam titles if it weren’t for the ‘Big Three’ of the modern era.

Murray lost five major finals to Jokovich and Federer, as well as the Wi Bledon victory, the Olympic Gold Medal 2, and the 2012 US Open success.

Murray feels like Bjorn Borg, but John McEnroe and Jimmy Connors will be competitive in this era, but direct competitors think they are the best than ever.

Murray told Djokovic in Instagram Live Chat on Friday: “What’s special now is that you have three men playing at the same time, so you can compare them. In the game against Roger, Roger and Rapha played 40 times.

“So there’s really no need to compare generations since there are so many matches between the best players in the biggest tournaments, and I think the best 3 players are playing now.

“It’s difficult to judge. We don’t know what will happen in the future. So we don’t know what kind of game everyone will play against Slam, and how many matches everyone can win against each other.”

Murray told Serbia star Dojokovic: “We have Rapha’s record for mud that nobody can compete in, in this conversation unlike other sports, because the surface is different. Your record for the hard court is best.

“So it’s difficult because we have different surfaces, and when people ask what the toughest opponent in your career is, they ask who the hardest opponent is. The best hard court player I am the best clay court player and the best grass court player Because it has been competing with, it rests on the surface. “

Federer placed 20 Grand Slam single titles, Nadal 19, and Jokovic ranked 17th in the Australian Open earlier this season. The campaign is pending due to a coronavirus epidemic.

@rogerfederer @RafaelNadal @DjokerNole Novak moves closer to Roger and Rafa … who ends with the biggest grand slam?

— Laureus (@LaureusSport) February 3, 2020

Whenever tennis resumes, there will be many young players competing with the Old Guard for the biggest title in the sport.

As Jokovich points out: “We are no longer young.

“You have people like Dominic Thiem, (Stefanos) Tsitsipas, (Alexander) Zverev. These people are mature and ready too quickly. They are ready to get the Grand Slam title and are very close.”

However, Jokovic thinks it’s difficult to love himself, Federer and Nadal as well as Murray and Scott’s fellow three-slam winner Stan Wawrinka.

“When it comes to slam, it seems like we’re looking for other gear, including ourselves and (Wawrinka), because I think every slam that’s going to go forward will play more comfortably. Emotional advantage.

“I’ve had a lot of experience, so I feel good about my skin. It’s not surprising.”

Get breaking news.

Allow notification

You have already subscribed