There was a wild swing of emotions on Sunday at PPG Paints Arena. Penguins fans turned on starting goalkeeper Matt Murray after the team left the netminder to dry in the first two minutes and the Boston Bruins had a 2-0 lead after just 122 seconds.

Murray’s next shot was a long dump from the middle ice. When Murray stopped it, the mocking cheers rained on the keeper, who made a consecutive start for the first time since 18-21 November.

In total, Murray made 34 saves, including countless saves to keep the Penguins in the game and ultimately maintain their 4-3 win on Sunday at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins scored four straight goals for the win.

The Bronx clearly cheers Murray, who has won two Stanley Cups with the organization, as he offered a solid, “no comment” regarding the spot of home fans.

Matt Murray improved to 15-6-4 and raised his saving percentage above .900 and lowered his GAA season to 2.84.

It has not been an easy season for Murray, who unofficially banked for Tristan Jarry in November. Jarry’s achievement since earning the most penguins starts earned him an NHL All-Star nod.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uw_tS7Uwul8 [/ embed]