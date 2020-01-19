The Pittsburgh Penguins were not ready for Sunday afternoon at 12.30 p.m. Boston tore a few goals on a handful of Penguins errors in the first few minutes of the game, but the Penguins drove a wave of anger and emotion for a comeback victory with four goals over the Boston Bruins, 4-3 in PPG Paints Arena on Sunday.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan went back to Matt Murray in the Penguins net, which tormented Penguins’ fan base. It was not a nuclear meltdown in Chernobyl, but the alarms sounded and the anger was omnipresent. After the quick goals, Penguins fans at PPG Murray honored with a few Bronx cheers for his efforts.

“We heard the cheers for the goals,” said Penguin’s defender Kris Letang.

The Penguins didn’t really help their keeper by leaving Patrice Bergeron, and Anders discovered Bjork in the scoring areas on strange rushes.

The penguins added even more insult when defender Jack Johnson scored his own goal midway through the first period. For a team that was hugely successful in the first three months of the season, it felt like a tinder box.

From that finding came a four-goal penguins comeback and emotional swings including anger at the officials, Bronx cheers and elation as winger Bryan Rust pumped his fists intensively and pointed to Evgeni Malkin when the pair combined for the final winning goal.

