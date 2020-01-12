The Pittsburgh Penguins goalie took the expected turn, Evgeni Malkin spoke against his opponents, but still has not received the correct recognition, and the Penguins have six games in the next 10 days. But hey, they get the All-Star break and the goodbye week, right?

The Penguins schedule is downright crazy. It’s not really free time if you have to work 80 hours before your week-long vacation. The Penguins have almost 10 full days off because the ASG and goodbye created a gap in their schedule; their last game before the break is January 21, then they resume play on January 31.

NHL players run a greater risk of injury, fatigue and general burnout because the NHL teams and players have to run into the ground before they have free time. On the other hand, how many more penguins can be seriously injured?

Wait, don’t answer that.

Do we really need an 82-game schedule? The argument has always been and will always be that cities want to see the stars of the other conference. Why, what would happen if Vancouver fans didn’t see Sidney Crosby once a year?

The argument is based on superficial logic. In reality, only 18,000 fans can “see” Sidney Crosby, but watch millions more on TV. The shrinking world and exploding technology have delivered Crosby on demand to fans throughout the competition.

Let’s not see how many teams really earn money from home games in the regular season. Perhaps a shorter regular season would make a better NHL All-Star Game and the World Cup of Hockey possible? And Olympic participation? When Seattle begins to play, the league can start a 75-game season in which each team plays its division rivals five times, three times enemies and one time the other conference teams. Or conference teams play each other four times and the opposite conference once, creating a schedule of 76 matches.

Over there. We just shaved two weeks of the season and added an event that generates millions of dollars to compensate for the loss of three home games (with which most teams lose money anyway).

Pipe dreams.

Evgeni Malkin

