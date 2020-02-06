Murray keeps it net, penguins Game Notes & Lines vs.. Tampa Bay

Just four days after taking down the top team in the Metropolitan Division, the Pittsburgh Penguins focus on cutting off a four-game road loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena, Thursday. Earlier this season, the Penguins lost 3-2 in Tampa Bay when Victor Hedman scored in the last minute of the game. The Penguins, however, came close to the game in the last few seconds, but after a video evaluation it was determined that the puck did not exceed the goal line.

The game marks a matchup of arguably the two most popular teams in the NHL, as the Penguins are 19-5-1 in the last 25 games dating back to December 4. Their 19 victories during that period are the second in the NHL behind the Lightning (20).

Tampa Bay starts their great Russian goalkeeper Andrei Vasilevskiy in the net against the Penguins. The Penguins still have to name a starter for Thursday’s game.

The Penguins survived a late Washington push in a 4-3 win, Sunday. The competition was the first time the teams met this year and turned out to be billing for a fight between two top Eastern Conference teams. Washington, who played on their home ice, was the first in the game. In the middle of the first period, Richard Panik made a nice cross-ice pass to Lars Eller, who shot a shot off the top board. The goal was the first of a two-goal performance by Eller, but the lead proved to be short-lived. Sam Lafferty tied the game in 1:45 later with a heat seeker from the left circle. The penguins broke the tie less than a minute later when Patric Hornqvist found a rope at a deflection.

Ahead of starting the second period, the Penguins and Washington exchanged strokes of a physical and metaphorical nature, but it was the away team that achieved the sole purpose of the frame. Dominik Simon (7) brought the puck low down and gave him a backhand under the pads of the keeper to give the Penguins a 3-1 lead in the 2nd. The Penguins, with the oxymoronic “worst lead in hockey”, saw Washington claw its way back. Six minutes after the third half, Evgeny Kuznetsov (18) returned the lead to only one to put some pressure, but a late reaction from Brandon Tanev proved to be the winner of the game. Tanev’s shot went off the defender’s stick and hovered into the net in just a few minutes to give the game seemingly ice. Washington gave a final shock with Eller who added his second with less than three minutes to go.

Matt Murray started in the net and outperformed the story his stat line had woven. Murray ended the game with 29 saves, including several late blasts from Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson to maintain the lead. Washington started rookie Ilya Samsonov in the net, Samsonov stopped 29 of 33 shots in only third loss in 21 games. You can read more about the Penguins show in DC in Dan’s Recap and the PHN Extra Report Card.

Tampa Bay fought two bouts with Vegas, but eventually survived for two points in a 4-2 win, Tuesday. Brayden Point, Nikita Kucherov and Ondrej Palat each had two points to lead the attack for Tampa Bay. On the other hand, Brayden McNabb made two assists including one on Paul Stastny’s 16th goal of the year. Andrei Vasilevskiy surpassed Marc-Andre Fleury for the win by making 27 saves. Fleury stopped 14 of 17 shots in the loss.

Notes

With an assist on a goal from the first period in the Sunday Penguins game, John Marino became the seventh rookie defender in Penguins’ history to record 20 or more assists. Marino’s 24 points (4G-20A) also placed him in seventh place of all time between Penguin’s rookie defenseman, and he managed to do so by only 50 matches. In the season, Marino is currently in eighth place on the Penguins scoring list with his 24 points, and second among Penguin defenders behind only Kris Letang (33).

Penguin’s First-round (21st overall) pick Sam Poulin of the Sherbrooke Phoenix was called the QMJHL’s Forward of the Month for January. In January, Poulin registered 22 points (10G-12A) and a plus-15 in 12 games. In his past five games, Poulin has added 19 points (10G-9A) in five straight multi-point games with two hat tricks and three game-winning goals.

injuries

Pittsburgh Penguins

Nick Bjugstad (Core Muscle)

Brian Dumoulin (Ankle, IR)

Dominik Kahun (concussion)

Tampa Bay Lightning

Jan Rutta (lower body, week to week)

Special teams

TEAMPower Play Crime

Pittsburgh Penguins 19.9% ​​(14th NHL) 82.1% (10th NHL)

Tampa Bay Lightning 25.2% (3rd NHL) 83.9% (4th NHL)

Penguin lines

Expected Penguins Lines

LWC.RW

Jared McCann Sidney Crosby Dominik Simon

Bryan RustEvgeni MalkinPatric Hornqvist

Zach Aston-Reese Teddy Blueger Brandon Tanev

Alex GalchenyukSam LaffertyAnthony Angello

LDRD

Jack JohnsonKris Letang

Marcus PetterssonJohn Marino

Chad RuhwedelJustin Schultz

goalie

Tristan Jarry

Matt Murray

Make sure you create your own PHN app. It’s free and easy.