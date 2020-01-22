A pathologist informed the murder trial of Kieran Greene that he had found three fractures in Patricia O’Connor’s skull during an autopsy.

Mr. Greene is accused of killing his partner’s mother in the bathroom of the house they shared at Mountainview Park in Rathfarnham in May 2017.

When Mr. Greene submitted to Gardaí two weeks after Patricia O’Connor’s murder, he informed them that he had buried them in a shallow grave in Wexford – before returning a few days later to dismember them and dig up their remains to scatter the earth Dublin and Wicklow Mountains.

In the interviews that followed his arrest, he claimed that she slipped and hit her head when they were fighting in the bathroom.

He claimed to have hit her while he was defending himself after she was hit with a slingshot. He said it was not planned.

This afternoon said Dr. Michael Curtis told the jury that an examination of Ms. O’Connor’s head had revealed three fractures in her skull.

He said the main contact point was the front right side of the skull – and he concluded that she had died of a blunt trauma to the head.

He concluded that the act of disassembly was most likely done with a power tool such as a chainsaw, and he believed that their hands may have been removed with a hand saw.

Reporting by Frank Greaney