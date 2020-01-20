Murder trial hears evidence of missing grandmother Patricia O'Connor

A jury in the trial of a man accused of murdering and dismembering his girlfriend’s mother has received evidence of the day she was reported missing.

Kieran Greene denies having murdered 61-year-old grandmother Patricia O’Connor at her home in Mountainview Park in Rathfarnham, Dublin.

On June 12, 2017, eleven days after Patricia O’Connor was reported missing by her husband Gus, Garda Andrew Quinn told the jury that Mr. Greene was in the area and claimed to have killed and dismembered her when he left, to make a statement from his girlfriend. Patricia daughter Louise.

Louise O’Connor is also accused in court of hindering Mr. Greene’s arrest or prosecution.

In her testimony, she said that on the day she was missing, her mother was really angry and excited and that she was leaving with her bag around 9:00 p.m.

She described Mr. Greene as he became more and more stressed during the week and said he only lost it one day and started crying and hugging the children. He regretted it, claiming that her mother, with a hurley and the next thing he did, knew he was on the floor.

She said that she thought it was some kind of sick joke, but that he decided to go back later that night.

The trial before the Central Criminal Court continues.

Reporting by Frank Greaney

Main picture: Patricia O’Connor. Credit: Delivered