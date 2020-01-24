Johnny Oquendo was sentenced to 27 years in prison for murdering Noel Alkaramla. Photo credit: Troy Police Dept.

On November 22, 2015, Noel Alkaramla disappeared from work in Troy, New York and was not seen alive. Her body was discovered five weeks later in a suitcase that had emerged from the Hudson River in Albany. In November 2017, her stepfather Johnny Oquendo was tried for murder.

That fateful night, Noel had finished her shift at a local restaurant and a staff member had dropped her off near her stepfather’s apartment. Sometime in the night, Oquendo strangled Noel and stuffed her body into a suitcase, which he then threw into the Hudson River.

The police were able to get involved with Oquendo due to several factors. A neighbor told the police that he had been woken up by a loud crash from Oquendo’s apartment. Then he saw the killer fight with a large suitcase. The investigators also found that the last call on Noel’s cell phone was to her stepfather.

During the trial, Noel’s mother, Deborah Napoli, said to Oquendo, “You got what you deserved. You cheated on me and murdered my child.”

She cried for joy when the jury judged her former partner. He was found guilty of all three cases against him: murder, gagging and veiling a human body.

Oquendo fought defiantly until the end and always kept his innocence. When he was convicted, he remarked, “I swear I am innocent of these allegations.” Johnny Oquendo received the toughest sentence the judge was allowed to impose and he will spend 27 years in prison.

Napoli said when he heard the traditional sentence: “I am satisfied. Twenty-seven to live, he has everything against him, he goes to prison. There is a possibility that he will die there. He is 40 years old. He will be 27 years old he will be in his late 60s. “

She added, “I want him to suffer there and remember everything he did.”

