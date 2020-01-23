Subscribe to our True Crime newsletter!

On August 29, 1979, grandmother Kathryn Simpson was found dead in her bedroom by her grandson in Colorado Springs. The frail 86-year-old had been stabbed seven times and there were no signs of forced entry.

This quiet area was shocked by the cruelty of murdering this frail old lady who had recovered from surgery on a few cataracts at the time. The neighbors spoke of her as “one of the cutest ladies” and said she had never had any problems. She was happy to spend her time in her garden.

She was shockingly murdered by one of her neighbors, James Ducoin, who escaped the judiciary for twelve years.

Ducoin had recently been released from prison and was living with his parents next to Simpson when he entered their home and brutally butchered the pensioner.

Evidence linked Ducoin to the crime scene, but he managed to avoid being captured; He stayed in a motel under a suspected name and then skipped the city. He managed to keep going for twelve years.

FBI agents finally caught up with the killer in New Orleans in March 1991. Colorado Springs Police Dept. flew to New Orleans and interviewed Ducoin in an FBI field office.

About 20 hours after his arrest, Ducoin admitted to murdering Simpson and officials began sending him back to Colorado to deal with the aftermath of his crime.

He was accused of murder, deliberate offense, serious robbery, first degree burglary and second degree burglary, and five violent crime cases related to Ms. Simpson’s murder

Finally, Ducoin pleaded guilty to committing a crime, and the remaining charges were dismissed. After twenty years, he was sentenced to life on probation. A call from 2009 was doomed to fail.

Ducoin’s motives for such a brutal murder are still unclear.

