Murder of 17-year-old Jessica Witt by the murderer William Patrick Alexander

William “Patrick” Alexander remains in prison for murder. Photo credit: family photo

Evil Lives This examines the case of William “Patrick” Alexander, who fell off the rails at the tender age of 11 when family and teachers noticed that his behavior was deteriorating. At the age of 17, he was arrested for heightened robbery; he and accomplices had tied up and robbed their victims at gunpoint.

He committed murder at the age of 19. While serving a life sentence, he still managed to torture his mother Joyce and the rest of the family.

In January 1992, 19-year-old Alexander was on probation when he stole his grandfather’s credit card in Dallas, Texas. With the card, he paid for a trip to California and collected an invoice for $ 8,000. After fearing that his girlfriend, 17-year-old Jessica Witt, would cheat him, he decided to kill her.

The murder of Jessica Witt

William Patrick Alexander murdered Jessica Witt in 1992. Photo credit: family photo

He picked Jessica up from her apartment one night when they went to a man who would give Alexander money to repay her grandfather. They drove to a remote area near Forth Worth, where Alexander shot twice in the face. He buried her body in a nearby shallow grave.

Incredibly, he returned to Jessica’s apartment that night, where he stayed all night, explaining exactly what he had done to her frightened roommate, including demonstrating the weapon he had been using. When he finally left at 6 a.m. the next morning, the roommate dialed 911 and Alexander was immediately arrested.

Without knowing where Jessica’s remains were, the police were unable to charge him with murder, but they could detain him for a probation violation.

However, all this changed when Alexander made a binding call to a friend and told him the location of the remains. Fearing the police might find Jessica’s body, he had hoped the friend would take her back, unfortunately for Alexander, he informed the police.

Alexander was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Alexander takes revenge on mother Joyce

Alexander seems to be in trouble with his mother Joyce about his life. Alexander managed to get the help of a friend, Kenneth Hamilton, out of his prison cell to get some kind of revenge. Joyce rented a room to Hamilton without realizing that he was friends with her killer.

Hamilton then proceeded to steal from Joyce and her mother. He also started an affair with her other son’s wife and eventually threatened her other son with a gun in 2006. Hamilton was eventually sent to prison for possession of a firearm. Joyce believes the ultimate goal of Hamilton and her detained son should be her death.

Joyce Alexander now has a lawyer in Texas who has been assigned to keep her younger son William Patrick in prison every time a probation hearing approaches. You have been successful so far.

