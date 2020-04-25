Murder is hidden, Hijinks ensues in trailer for Season 2 of Dead to Me

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini hilariously hide a murder in the new trailer for Dead to Me Season 2, released on May 8 on Netflix.

The series picks up where it left Jen (Applegate) and Judy (Cardellini): Judy and her ex-fiancé Steve prove to be the criminal pilots who killed Jen’s husband, Ted, and, in a fit of passion, Jen just murdered Steve. The two women are now forced to form close ties in order to hide their misdeeds from their friends, their children and the cops at Laguna Beach, including detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva), or would risk serious consequences.

“What will it look like if I go to the cops? Steve killed my husband,” Jen says in a voice over. “My boys can’t lose me.”

Despite the stakes of life or death, the series retains its dark comic tone, peppered in the comedy opposite and the antics in the mystery of the murder. As the slogan says, “Roll or die, it doesn’t matter the lie.”

Dead to Me Season 2 includes 10 episodes and also stars James Marsden, Natalie Morales, Valerie Mahaffey, Sam McCarthy and Luke Roessler. The series was created by Emmy-winning screenwriter and actress Liz Feldman.