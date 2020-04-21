Murder in favor of Cyntoia Brown Release date, true story, storyline

We’re never too far from Netflix’s latest real crime documentary – and the next big release of the streaming giant on offer focuses on the case of Cyntoia Brown, who was sentenced in 2004 to life imprisonment at just 16 years old.

The length of the documentary reflects a high-profile case and his pardon campaign – until his final release in prison last year after almost ten years of legal challenges.

Here’s everything you need to know about the series …

When is Murder Murder: Cyntoia Brown Released on Netflix?

The documentary reaches the platform Friday, April 29, 2020

Who is Cyntoia Brown?

Brown was at the center of a controversial trial in Nashville in 2004 in which he was charged with the murder of 43-year-old Johnny Allen.

Despite being only 16 at the time of the incident, Brown faced an adult trial – after Metro Juvenile Court Judge Betty Adams Green said keeping her juvenile in the court system was too much of a threat to the community.

Allen, a real estate agent, allegedly paid Brown $ 150 for sex before he was killed – and Brown never denied shooting him, but said it was an act of self-defense, not motivated by an intention to abduct him. as the prosecution had suggested.

Brown was convicted of first-degree murder, robbery and aggravated robbery and sentenced to life in prison, but his case came back into the public spotlight a few years after his pardon campaign proved viral and he won the support of several celebrities.

After several witnesses – including his former prosecutor, Preston Shipp, and some prison staff – testified on his behalf at a public hearing, Brown was finally released from prison. Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam said: “The imposition of a life sentence on a minor that would require him or her to be too harsh is to earn at least 51 years before qualifying. “

What Happens to Murder in Mercy: The Story of Cyntoia Brown?

The program focuses on the original trial and reassesses the case, examining Brown’s traumatic childhood and examining the evidence in depth, highlighting the perceived injustice associated with the 2004 judgment.

It also follows Brown’s pardon campaign, a campaign that garnered huge amounts of public support and earned the support of strong celebrities, including Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and Lana Del Rey.

According to an official summary by Netflix, “the film shows the complexity of a child who was the result of three generations of violence against women in her biological family.”

It continues: “And how Governor Bill Haslam granted the pardon in 2019 after nearly a decade of legal challenges.” after a slow change in the state to change the laws on juvenile punishment and seeing evidence of his prisoner’s maturity, education and good behavior. “

Is there a trailer?

There really is – and you can see it below …

[attach] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eb2Ce6mj-iI [/ attach]

Murder of Mercy: Cyntoia Brown Story lands on Netflix on Friday, April 29th. If you want to watch more, check out our TV schedule.