Muppets are cast in film remakes in the latest Twitter meme

It's been a bit since the Muppets had a hit movie or TV show. (At least the movies are now easily accessible on Disney +. Jump there.) But Jim Henson's beloved dolls are always relevant. When someone on Twitter decided to post one of these quote tweet memes, this one about Muppets, it started like wildfire.

Choose a movie.

Keep an actor.

The rest is played by Muppets.

– Amber (@BeerBottleBlond) December 27, 2019

The rules were simple: “Choose a film. Keep an actor. The rest is played by Muppets. “And with that, people went to the races. Some actually made sense by choosing films about individual characters surrounded by people who were after them.

Terminator. Keep Linda Hamilton.

– Hannah Davidson (@lapsedoldsoak), December 27, 2019

Holy shit, that would be great

– Abominable Garbanzo Bean (@ AbominableAban1) December 28, 2019

Speaking of Matrix, someone else had a different perspective on this story.

"The Matrix", continue with Hugo Weaving.

I know Keanu Reeves is amazing and seems to make the obvious decision, but the scene where Agent Smith scolds how much he hates people makes me think how great he would be as an antagonist to Muppets.

– Michael Sporzynski (@OddtailTiger) December 28, 2019

But back to Keanu:

Imagine John Wick and you only keep Keanu Reeves. The whole film is then how he shoots Muppets down. Because he killed his dog. https://t.co/FFEpPwwu6Z

– Jessi 🦄🇩🇪🏳️‍🌈 (@moth_jessi) December 28, 2019

In a way, the Lord of the Rings film isn't as easy to muppet with Ian McKellen as one of the few full-sized people / magicians.

The speed would benefit not only from Muppets, but also from their moving vehicles.

Jurassic Park could certainly have less CGI, more puppets and not just for the dinosaurs.

Jurassic Park. Richard Attenborough

– 🖇 Carl 🖇 (@MarshallRCarl) December 27, 2019

Some thought-specific scenes would work well with Muppets in them.

Captain America winter soldier

Keep it: Chris Evans

The elevator dispute

– Andrew Sparling (@AndrewSparling) December 28, 2019

Maybe Tom Cruise should do some Muppet films.

Keep Topgun and Tom Cruise – Every Tom Cruise movie since Topgun keeps any actor as long as there is no Tom Cruise.

– James (@ironpier_james), December 27, 2019

Some went with films that have recently proven to be primo meme feed.

Some were ambitious and not only provided words, but also pictures and moving pictures.

Pretty woman ~ Julia Roberts keep

Guys, Bert doesn't like it when people spread the rumor that he was on a crate with Julia pic.twitter.com/J3RZoGGuZs for all his scenes

– BebopSpaceCowgirl (@jomareewade) December 28, 2019

Â € œI saw things people wouldnâ € ™ t believe in. Attack ships set on fire by Orion. I saw C-rays glistening in the dark near the Tannhauser gate. Time to die. "Pic.twitter.com/PasGud7gzo

– (((Matt S))) (@ mts312) December 28, 2019

The consent of one of the actors in the film in question has actually been obtained.

I actually want to play a muppet –

– John Cusack (@johncusack) December 28, 2019

Of course, someone pointed out that the original of the Muppet Show was way ahead of the social media yuksters of 2019.

