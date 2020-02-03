Mumbai came up with a cheeky way of dealing with all those idiots who dealt with red lights

I’m not sure how much time you’ve spent hanging around with traffic lights, but when you’ve done that, you know they really don’t care what you think. That is why honking is useless if you stand at a red light. It is as if the traffic light doesn’t even care how long you’ve been waiting. Many people in Mumbai don’t seem to realize this and that’s why the Mumbai police conducted a bold technological experiment to remind people that honking doesn’t help, it only makes life worse.

Mumbai is a kind of hellish traffic and the almost constant honking of a symphony of cars, auto rickshaws, motorcycles and scooters does not help the situation at all. The barrage of noise makes the whole situation even crazier for everyone, and that’s why the Mumbai police came up with their smart solution: let the traffic lights hear the honking.

Together with the marketing company FCBInterface, they developed a system called The Punishing Signal that used decimeters and some electronics to determine the decibel level of honking in the environment.

When the honking sound reaches 85 decibels, the red light timer is reset, which means that everyone has to wait a minute and a half. There are large screens for both the decibel level and the timer countdown, along with a large illuminated board with the text “HONK MORE WAIT MORE” so that anyone who actually takes the time to see can see what is going on.

This is how it happened:

<noscript><iframe src="https://jalopnik.com/ajax/inset/iframe?id=youtube-video-KIgKvUPXeq4&start=0" data-chomp-id="KIgKvUPXeq4" data-recommend-id="youtube://KIgKvUPXeq4" id="youtube-KIgKvUPXeq4" data-recommended="false" width="800" height="450" class="core-inset" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="" webkitallowfullscreen="webkitAllowFullScreen" mozallowfullscreen="mozallowfullscreen"></noscript>

It looks like it worked reasonably well, at least from the point of view, you know, to punish drivers for so much honking. As for the traffic, maybe not so much. A travel vlogger from Mumbai went looking for the punitive signal and found this:

<noscript><iframe src="https://jalopnik.com/ajax/inset/iframe?id=youtube-video-qHxFKOuMp94&start=0" data-chomp-id="qHxFKOuMp94" data-recommend-id="youtube://qHxFKOuMp94" id="youtube-qHxFKOuMp94" data-recommended="false" width="800" height="450" class="core-inset" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="" webkitallowfullscreen="webkitAllowFullScreen" mozallowfullscreen="mozallowfullscreen"></noscript>

If you look at that until about 3:48, you’ll see that the Mumbai police told him they had to cancel the project because of the high traffic in the area, which is not really surprising. It may reappear, but right now it seems that loud honkers will keep getting away with it.

Oh, and as I read about this, I also learned that the name for people living in Mumbai is “Mumbaikars.” So now you know it too.

.