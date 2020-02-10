Multitasking on the iPad should be borrowed from the Mac

Last week there was an interesting concept that looked at possible improvements to multitasking on the iPad.

Ryan Christoffel argued that an iPad’s multitasking capabilities are undetectable and unnecessarily difficult to use, even if you know how they work.

I think he’s absolutely right and I like his context menu idea. However, I also think that we shouldn’t necessarily reinvent the wheel when it comes to a multitasking user interface …

Christoffel said this:

I like the functionality that iPad multitasking offers, but the current system is unnecessarily complex (…)

The current multitasking system involves dragging app icons from their position in the dock, on the home screen or in search, and dropping icons in different places on the screen to enter split view or run over mode switch. This system can be effective once you master it, but the vast majority of iPad users will never.

I think that’s absolutely right. I doubt that the average non-geek iPad owner even knows that split view and slide over exist. If they did, they probably discovered them by accident and had a hard time leaving the modes.

I like the idea of ​​the context menu, but I disagree with two aspects of the concept. First, I would have context menus as an additional option, not as a replacement for the existing gestures.

Apple should abandon the drag-and-drop-centered multitasking system of the iPad and call all-in context menus to control multitasking. Dragging and dropping content in apps should remain unchanged, but dragging and dropping app icons to enable multitasking should be discontinued.

Gestures are faster, and even if they’re completely uninteresting, it’s easy to remember when you get used to them. So I wouldn’t take it away. They can effectively be the power user option: the iPad equivalent of keyboard shortcuts.

Second, although I realize that an iPad is not a Mac, I see no reason to reinvent the wheel when it comes to how to close or expand a window. Why don’t you have the same close, minimize, and full-screen buttons as Mac apps?

Sure, they would be tiny touch targets for a finger, but it could initially be a single touch target that expands into a larger version when you tap, and then we tap the button you want. That would still be faster than a context menu and more intuitive than a whole new set of buttons elsewhere.

Close: Closes the app and makes the remaining full screen mode

Minimize: Exits the app. However, if you tap it again in the Dock, it will appear in its original location (run over or split screen, if applicable).

Full screen: Makes the app in full screen mode while you tap it again and returns to the previous arrangement

So let’s say I have Safari on the left and Notes on the right in split view. I’m done with Notes. Tap the buttons and then tap Close.

I am now temporarily finished with notes, but would like to continue later. Tap the buttons and then tap Minimize. If I want to make another note, tap Notes in the Dock. Or I can tap Safari full screen on Safari and then do it again to return to the split screen.

The only thing the Mac buttons don’t support is that you switch from slide over to split screen. You need a context menu for this. However, Mac keys have two advantages:

You are already familiar with anyone who uses both Mac and iPad

They would also be quite intuitive for a Windows user and offer the same three functions

Sure, a Windows user needs to understand what the colors mean, but once you have them, they are unforgettable.

I don’t want to merge iPadOS and MacOS here. I agree with Apple that the devices are most often used in different ways. It makes sense to use different user interfaces for touch and pointer. But given that multitasking on an iPad is already a mess and a rethink is needed, why reinvent the wheel when it comes to buttons?

That is my view, what is yours? Please let us know in the comments.

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

For more Apple news, visit 9to5Mac on YouTube:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CAfkDNyLNEA (/ embed)