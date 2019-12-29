Loading...

Multiple victims after firing at the Texas church

Updated: 1:45 PM EST December 29, 2019

A shooting in a church left several people in critical condition, according to a fire official. Television stations reported that two people were killed after a shooting at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, near Fort Worth. One person died at the scene and another died on the way to the hospital, according to KXAS-TV. Another person was seriously injured, KTVT reported. A public information officer of the fire department said he could not confirm any deaths. He said three seriously injured people, including one who they believe is the shooter, were transported for medical help. This is a developing story.

NEW: Scene on the outskirts of West Freeway Church of Christ, where at least three people would have been shot, two killed (including the shooter) Police are requesting that the media stay away from the scene. @ FOX4 pic.twitter.com/a00dn89Fe3

– David Sentendrey (@ DavidSFOX4) December 29, 2019

We are shocked and sad to hear reports of a shooting in a church in White Settlement.

As the reports arrive, pray for the victims and their families, this congregation and the law enforcement officials in place. My office will help in any way that is necessary.

– Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) December 29, 2019

This is a developing story.

