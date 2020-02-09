Multiple collisions on the road, schools with shutters, flights canceled as heavy snowfall paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Schools in much of South Quebec were closed on Friday, as well as several junior colleges. However, universities continued to operate.

Environment Canada had predicted between 30 and 50 centimeters of snow for the Montreal area and from Friday afternoon 30 centimeters of snow had already collected in the city. The agency advised people to suspend non-essential journeys until circumstances improved and warned drivers to be prepared for rapidly changing circumstances.

Transport Quebec announced that some highways were closed due to the accumulation of heavy snow on the roads, strong wind, poor visibility and icy conditions. The state of the roads forced bus company Orleans Express to cancel all its routes on Friday.

Many flights at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport and at Jean-Lesage Airport in Quebec City were delayed or canceled.

Canada Post also warned that mail delivery in parts of South Quebec was complicated by the snow, and added that in some regions mail and package distribution would be temporarily suspended.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 7, 2020.

The Canadian press