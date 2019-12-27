Loading...

Multiple alarm fire burning in the 1897 mansion in Concord

Updated: 11:00 a.m. EST December 27, 2019

Firefighters activated multiple alarms to ask for additional help on Friday while fighting the flames in a multi-million dollar mansion in Concord. The fire at 240 Fairhaven Hill Road is burning in a 6,500 square foot house built in 1897, according to records. The mansion with five bedrooms and five bathrooms is valued at approximately $ 2.9 million. Sky5 arrived on the scene around 10:50 a.m. and saw flames bursting from the ceiling. Multiple units of the fire department were on the scene, firefighters were seen at the front door of the house, but no activity with fire hoses could be seen immediately.

Firefighters activated multiple alarms to ask for additional help on Friday while fighting the flames in a multi-million dollar mansion in Concord.

The fire at 240 Fairhaven Hill Road is burning in a 6,500 square foot house built in 1897, according to records. The mansion with five bedrooms and five bathrooms is valued at approximately $ 2.9 million.

Sky5 arrived on the scene around 10:50 a.m. and saw flames bursting from the ceiling. Multiple units of the fire department were on the scene, firefighters were seen at the front door of the house, but no activity with fire hoses could be seen immediately.

.