Multicolor Carbon Apollo IE brings extreme to new heights

Loading...

The first copy of the Apollo IE owned by the customer was recently delivered and is so amazing to see that Paganis and Koenigseggs seem a little boring.

This specific IE was ordered by a wealthy car collector known as @fastcarsandguns on Instagram. He happens to own the one-off Koenigsegg Agera ML and instructed the Apollo to look different from any other hypercar on earth.

The exterior of the car, officially called the Apollo IE ML Chameleon Golden Dragon, is adorned with carbon fiber body panels painted in a variety of different shades that change depending on the angle at which you look at the car. One of the most prominent colors are purple, red and gold. The only car we've seen with a similar chameleon-carbon fiber finish was a McLaren P1 from a few years ago that has since been transformed with matte carbon panels.

Read also: Blue Apollo IE is a lean, mean, howling hypermachine

Inside this special Apollo IE is covered with blue Alcantara and provided with a number of parts wrapped in gold leather.

Under the crazy body is a 6.3-liter V-engine with natural suction that has been upgraded to a claimed 769 hp and a torque of 760 Nm (760 Nm). Substantiation of the hypercar is a carbon fiber chassis, co-developed with HWA AG and Capricorn Group. The car is said to be so strong that it "partially exceeds the respective FIA ​​LMP2 safety requirements."

There are only 10 examples of the Apollo IE on the way to the hands of customers and each has a starting price of $ 2.71 million. We have no doubt that the exterior finish of this example earned the owner a serious premium.