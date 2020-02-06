Mule deer poached more than two months outside of the hunting season in Idaho

(Idaho Fish and Game)

CASPER, WYO – A buck mule deer has been found near Lewiston, Idaho.

Idaho Fish and Game said on Thursday, February 6, that the goat was probably shot somewhere between the afternoon of Thursday, January 30 and the morning of Friday, January 31.

“The 3 × 4 mule deer buck was shot and left on Friday afternoon, January 31, near the south side of Lindsey Creek Road,” said Idaho Fish and Game. “The mule deer season is closed in that area for more than 2 months.”

A reward for information about the case is offered.

“Citizens against poaching offers a reward for information in the case and callers can remain anonymous,” said Idaho Fish and Game. “Contact CAP 24 hours a day at 1-800-632-5999.”

“Anyone with information about taking the mule deerbuck illegally can contact the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Regional Office (208)799-5010 on weekdays or the Citizens Against Poaching Hotline at 1-800-632-5999 outside office hours.”

