Mujjo introduces new Slate Eco-friendly leather instances to match Midnight Green Apple iphone 11 Pro styles

Mujjo is launching nowadays a new coloration for its complete lineup of leather-based instances developed for the Iphone 11 Pro and Apple iphone 11 Pro Max. The new Slate Eco-friendly coloring matches completely with the Midnight Green finish of the Iphone 11 Professional models, but it also stands out with other folks as well.

According to Mujjo, the Slate Environmentally friendly colour was established by a desaturated inexperienced blends with a graphite-like visual appeal that seems to be like the cooler forest greens and warmer khaki tones.

The leather-based will mellow, on the lookout wonderful when you very first start out employing the scenario — and even better about time, when it is experienced a possibility to acquire on a patina. Holding real to our layout ethos of creating superbly uncomplicated and slender layouts, elevated by quality elements, these cases are perfect for decluttering your pockets and making an on-the-go lifetime that small little bit less complicated.

I have been applying Mujjo scenarios with my Iphone 11 Professional Max for a while, and I have to say that they are the closest to the high quality of Apple’s formal leather-based cases. The leather material is of large quality, very smooth, and it also guards the Apple iphone with its toughness and raised edges that retains abrasive surfaces away from the display screen.

There is a layer of microfiber on the again of every single case, just as on Apple’s leather-based circumstances, to avoid scratches on your Iphone. The scenario also has a great grip, which is wonderful for all those who truly feel the Iphone slips as well quickly in the hand.

I selected Mujjo’s regular black circumstance to contrast with my Midnight Green Iphone, but the Slate Eco-friendly shade will probable be my subsequent option. Here’s my Iphone 11 Professional Max with Mujjo’s Whole Leather-based Situation just after using it it for a thirty day period:

Consumers can select the new colour in the traditional Whole Leather Case or the Whole Leather Wallet Situation for Iphone 11 Professional and Iphone 11 Pro Max. They’re now out there at Mujjo On the internet Store setting up at $41.56, and you can buy them from any where about the globe.

You can browse the complete overview of Mujjo’s Apple iphone 11 leather and wallet conditions, and also a excellent comparison in between Mujjo’s and Apple’s situations listed here on 9to5Mac.

